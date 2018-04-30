‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Says Split From Larry Is ‘Hard,’ Hints At Reconciliation

The "Long Island Medium" star and her husband are currently legally separated.

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has made a living helping people talk to their deceased relatives, but she definitely needs someone to help her get through this tough time that’s known as her marriage.

According to Romper, Theresa and her husband, Larry — who is frequently featured on Long Island Medium — have legally filed for separation after nearly 30 years of marriage.

This is something that most fans already know, especially since it’s been touched upon during this season of the hit TLC show.

Theresa said that the split from her soon-to-be ex-husband was “hard,” and that’s something that Larry echoed to one of his friends, as well.

Larry said that Theresa’s constant traveling, along with their increased time apart, and their decreasing communication, all contributed to their separation.

But he said that losing Theresa was like losing his “best friend,” and that he was sorry that things went down the way they did.

Currently, Larry is living in Los Angeles, while Theresa is still living in New York.

But even though the headlines say that the couple is heading for a divorce, Theresa is still hopeful that the two will eventually work things out, because she said that she and Larry are “taking things day by day.”

According to Pop Culture, the Long Island Medium star also said that there are many things that Larry did that she took for granted, and she now realizes and appreciates them since he’s been gone.

To make up for the fact that she and Larry are no longer living together, Theresa’s father has taken it upon himself to try to “fill in” for Larry and pick up on the chores where he can.

Theresa told her father that even though the separation from Larry was hard, she and Larry are “in a good place with each other,” and she holds out hope for the future.

However, she said that things between her and Larry “are not the same,” and even though she’s afraid of the future, she feels that some “good things” will come in the future, and with some changes, things will definitely “work out” between them.

A new episode of Long Island Medium airs every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.