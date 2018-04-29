Lauren Conrad Shares A Close-Up Of Son Liam James Who Bears A Striking Resemblance To His Mom

Lauren Conrad finally shares a close-up of her 9-month-old son, Liam James Tell.

Lauren Conrad took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her 9-month-old son, Liam James. The former star of MTV’s hit reality series, The Hills, took her son on a dinner date and for the first time, shared a close-up of his face, according to Us Weekly.

The mom and son duo not only rocked matching mustard colored cardigans, but Liam also seems to take after his mom when it comes to the color of his eyes. The 32-year-old Paper Crown fashion designer posted a photo of Liam holding her hand and staring up at her with gorgeous eyes. Conrad captioned the photo with, “My dinner date” and added a yellow heart emoji.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their little boy, Liam James, into the world on July 5, 2017. Conrad and her husband announced the arrival of their first child on New Year’s Day in 2017. In June of 2017, the couple revealed that they were expecting a little boy.

When asked to share her thoughts on motherhood, Lauren exclaimed, “It’s insane!” The new mom discussed her experience during a “Girls Night Out” cocktail event to celebrate her new LC Lauren Conrad Runway + Plus Size Collection at Kohl’s.

“I took a photo of [Liam] yesterday… I’m trying to take a monthly photo — all of the good moms do it — I’m really trying. So I took it and I looked at it next to his 1-month photo, and he had just changed. Like he was a completely different baby, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ “

My dinner date ???? A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

Lauren added that it’s “good” to feel that way as motherhood can sometimes become overwhelming, especially for stay-at-home moms.

“… Just being at home with your baby all day… But seeing how fast they change, you realize it’s so important not to miss anything. It almost makes it harder to leave them.”

Lauren admitted that she spends all of her time with her newborn son, but the author, fashion designer, and lifestyle expert has to step outside of the home to promote her businesses, including the launch of her new collection. Liam gets to spend quality time at home with Conrad’s 37-year-old husband, William Tell. Conrad said that her husband has been a super hands-on dad.

“He’s great… He’s not afraid of babies, which is really helpful. He was 11 when his younger sister was born, so he has a lot of experience with babies. So that was really nice. He had way more experience than I did.”

When asked what life has been like as a first-time mom, Conrad said, “It’s been great!” and added, “Honestly, it’s exactly as everyone describes it. It’s the best and hardest thing you’ll ever do.”

The Hills alum continued, “It’s amazing. You fall so in love with your tiny person — it’s a whole new life.”

Potential play dates with The Hills co-stars and their little ones are more of a reality now that Whitney Port is now the proud mom to son Sonny Rosenman. Kristin Cavallari has three kids, a son Camden, 4, and Jaxon, 3, as well as daughter Saylor, 1, and Audrina Patridge recently celebrated daughter Kirra Bohan’s first birthday.