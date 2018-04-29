Elk Grove Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man At Extended Stay America Hotel

The gunman was said to shoot himself and then point his gun at police while hotel guests say they never heard any shots fired.

Early Saturday morning at a northern California hotel, Elk Grove police fatally shot a man who was said to be armed and causing a disturbance. The 911 call was placed at around 2 a.m. complaining about gunshots being fired at the Extended Stay America in the 2200 block of Longport Court.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the suspect was lying on the floor in a hallway of the hotel. The Sacramento Bee reported that the man was armed. When police approached him, the gunman arose to his feet and confronted them. The situation quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation.

Elk Grove Police Department spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said in a statement that the man shot himself and then turned the gun on the officers. One of the officers shot the man and wounded him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers who responded to the call sustained no injuries.

Little information about the suspect has been released including the gunman’s identity, whether or not he was staying in a suite at the hotel, or if was visiting a guest. Police canvassed the hotel to determine if there were any witnesses or if anyone had any information about the events that occurred overnight.

Prathaan / iStock by Getty Images

The Sacramento Bee spoke with one of the guests who was awake during the time of the shooting. Michelle Hartvigsen and her husband, from Washington state, had recently checked into the hotel. Hartvigsen stated that she heard no gunshots the night before and didn’t even realize that police were on the premises until she took her dog out to walk at 5 a.m.

Not long after she returned to her room, an officer banged on her door and asked how many guests were staying in her room. She answered his question and he left promptly. Hartvigsen was puzzled about not hearing the shots and didn’t even find out about the shooting until much later. The whole incident was unnerving as the woman comes from a place where these kinds of events occur occasionally at best.

EGPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Longport Ct. Additional information will be released as we get it. pic.twitter.com/8wWbG1ErmN — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 28, 2018

The Elk Grove Police Department issued statements saying that the investigation was ongoing and that more details would be released to the public when available.