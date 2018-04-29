Audrina Patridge And Ryan Cabrera Spotted Together At Music Festival Amid Dating Rumors

Former flames, Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera were seen together at a country music festival over the weekend.

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera were spotted together over the weekend at a country music festival in Indio, California. The former flames parted ways nearly a decade ago, but now Audrina and Ryan are back in each other’s lives, according to People magazine.

On Saturday, Audrina and Ryan stepped out together at Stagecoach music festival where they posed for a photo with cold drinks in hand as they celebrated 100 Years of Chevy Trucks at the Boots On Stage.

It was reported that The Hills star and the singer had their arms wrapped around each other.

The 32-year-old Hills alum was seen in a black two-piece ensemble with a denim jacket tied around her waist, a Chanel purse, a scrunchie on her wrist, and cowboy boots. Ryan was dressed in a casual t-shirt, leopard print shorts, ditched the cowboy boots, and opted for comfortable flip flops.

Patridge and Cabrera first began dating in January of 2010. Their relationship was documented on the MTV reality series The Hills. Several months later, the couple called it quits. At the time of the split, a source revealed to People magazine that Patridge was the one who “ended things.”

“There were issues in their relationship. But a lot comes from his partying ways.”

According to People, a source is now claiming that Audrina and Ryan’s romance is back on. The news comes eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

“They’re dating… They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.”

The Hills star, Audrina Patridge, filed for divorce from professional BMX dirt bike rider, Corey Bohan, according to her rep, as reported by People. Patridge reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against Corey on September 18. The restraining order was granted by a California judge.

Audrina proceeded with divorce filings which followed an alleged domestic violence incident, according to TMZ.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Audrina Patridge claims Corey violated the restraining order she got against him just one day after she obtained it.

After Audrina got the restraining order, the very next day he showed up at her doorstep, refused to leave and proceeded to install a total of five video cameras inside the house. According to TMZ, when she told him to leave she says he called her a “f****** c***.”

During a heated altercation, Bohan, 35, allegedly said that the reality star was “f***** up” because of her childhood. When Audrina began recording video of Bohan’s outburst, he allegedly yelled, “Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce.” The incident is cited in court documents, TMZ claims.

Since 2008, Patridge and Bohan have been together on and off and have had conflict within their relationship, according to E! News.

The former Laguna Beach alum and Corey share a 15-month-old daughter named, Kirra Max. As per TMZ, Audrina wanted primary physical and legal custody of Kirra. It was also reported that she would rather nix any request for spousal support from Corey.

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time.”

Bohan, who is Australian, proposed in Orange County, California, at the Summit House. Audrina recalled the events that led up to her proposal. After they were engaged, Patridge and Corey welcomed Kirra into the world.