Roseanne Barr Thanks Donald Trump For Moving Embassy From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

Roseanne Barr thanked President Trump for moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Donald Trump did something that quite a few other presidents have promised to do, but not followed through. Despite a lot of backlash, Trump officially moved the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It is a move that many thought was wrong, but Trump has received quite a bit of support from others.

One celebrity who has come out in support and thanked President Trump for moving the Embassy is Roseanne Barr, who was raised Jewish. She is the star of the TV show Roseanne, which has been doing very well since being revived recently. The original sitcom aired back in the 1980’s.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, on behalf of my mother, I want to thank you… for moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Thank you so much. And he said, ‘Well, you know a lot of presidents have promised it, but I wanted to get it done.’ I think it’s the first step to peace in the world, I really do.”

While there are quite a few issues that people have with Trump, no one can say that he hasn’t followed through in quite a few promises that he has made throughout his campaign and early on in his presidency.

Trump originally announced that the United States would move the Embassy late in 2017.

This isn’t the first time that Trump and Roseanne have been connected. Trump actually called Roseanne to congratulate her on the TV show. It helps that Roseanne is a Trump supporter both in real life and on the TV show.

Barr explained why her character in Roseanne is a Trump supporter.

“I didn’t have Roseanne the character become a Trump supporter because I am. I had her become a Trump supporter because she’s a working class person and it is the working class that elected Donald Trump. So, in being true to that little demographic, I had to do it. Besides, I just wanted someone to do it and none of the other actors – they were like, ‘No way.'”

All of that being said, Trump has done quite a few things right, despite the lack of credit. He may have done quite a few things wrong and there may have been moral issues that have come out from his past, but Trump moving the Embassy to Jerusalem certainly has gained approval from Roseanne.