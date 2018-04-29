Galaxy Note 9: Samsung Might Be Working On Two Phablets This Year, Claims New Report

What's better than one flagship phablet? Two flagship phablets, that's what.

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Samsung is planning on releasing an expanded Galaxy Note 9 line this year. As could be seen in data retrieved from the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT), Samsung currently has what seems to be two working variants for the upcoming flagship — SM-N9600 and SM-N9608.

As noted in a Phone Arena report, the registration of SM-N9608 happened recently, with the device being listed on the Chinese certification body on April 24, 2018. With this in mind, it appears that Samsung is looking to release a significantly different version of the device for the Chinese market, at least from a certain standpoint.

Quite unfortunately, however, the CMIIT filings listed neither SM-N9600 nor SM-N9608’s specs. Images of the two devices were also not included in the filings, making the design or potential performance of the two flagship phablets a mystery for now.

So what could be the difference between the two Galaxy Note 9 variants? Specs, most likely. As could be seen in the history of Samsung’s flagship phones, there are usually Exynos-powered variants that are saved for its home market of South Korea. Considering the CMIIT filings, it appears that Samsung might be planning a similar strategy for China this time around.

In a lot of ways, this actually makes sense, considering that China is a massive market for smartphones. The country’s size and population, after all, presents a lucrative market for powerhouse devices — a market that the Galaxy Note 9 could easily tap — provided that it meets the country’s needs.

The new CMIIT filings, if any, suggest that recent release rumors pertaining to the flagship phablet might be true. As noted in a Trusted Reviews report, speculations are now high that Samsung is planning on releasing the Galaxy Note 9 in August instead of its usual early September release date, in order to avoid a direct conflict with the rumored iPhone X2 series, which would likely get released in September.

The Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, two 12 MP cameras on its back, and a massive 4000 mAh battery. A gargantuan 6.4-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display is also expected for the device. Rumors are also high that the flagship phablet, or phablets, if recent reports ring true, will finally debut an in-screen fingerprint scanner.