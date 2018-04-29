Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shows Off Her ‘Baby Abs’ In Bikini Photo

The Olympic star flashes her impressive physique in a bikini.

Simone Biles believes she has “baby abs,” but many of her fans think that she’s dead wrong. After getting a good look at her bikini body, most of her Instagram followers seem to be in agreement that the 21-year-old Olympian’s abs are fully grown.

On Sunday, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been working on her beach body. In the two snapshots that the 4-foot-9 athlete posted as a slideshow, she’s wearing a bright white bikini. The two-piece has a scoop-neck top, and the bottoms feature lace-up accents on the sides. In the first slideshow image, Biles is looking down at her stomach, where a sparkly belly button ring is visible. However, her focus is on her strong stomach muscles.

“Baby abs peeking through — just in time for summer,” she captioned the image.

Simone Biles is definitely sporting a six pack, so some of her Instagram followers responded to her description of her well-definied abdominal muscles by arguing that there’s nothing “baby” about them.

“THOSE ARE FULL GROWN ABS GIRL,” remarked one fan.

“That’s grown a** woman abs! Woooow so jealous if that’s your baby abs,” another commented.

Biles’ second slideshow image provides a better view of her “baby abs.” It’s a stomach selfie that she snapped while she was lying outside in the sun.

Simone Biles isn’t just working on her core strength because she wants to look good in a bikini. The four-time Olympic gold medalist’s body currently looks the way it does because she’s back in training and focused on becoming even better than she was before she took her post-Rio break.

In a video on the USA Gymnastics YouTube page, Biles talks about taking some time off after the 2016 Olympics. She reveals that she did a lot of traveling with her family, and she had so much fun that she felt like she could have kept living that life forever. However, she realized that she had to get back in the gym if she wanted to be at her best at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. You can see how her training is going so far in the video below.

This time around, Simone Biles has a new training partner. As reported by the Daily Mail, her boyfriend Stacey Ervin, Jr., is also a gymnast with an incredibly fit physique. Perhaps Simone thinks that she has baby abs because she and her man have been comparing stomachs.