Christie Brinkley’s Bikini Body Defies Age: Her Vegan Diet, Beauty, And Yoga Workout Tips

Former 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit cover girl Christie Brinkley is a stone-cold fox at age 64.

Christie Brinkley still has a supermodel bikini body at age 64, thanks to a vegan diet, yoga workouts, and cardio exercise. Christie, who became a vegetarian at age 12, adopted a mostly-vegan diet several years ago, and credits it for her age-defying beauty.

“I am a vegetarian, but an aspiring vegan,” Brinkley told Health. “I try not to eat too much animal product. My diet is mainly fresh fruit and vegetables, grains, and beans.”

Vegetarian and vegan diets promote natural weight loss and have many anti-aging health benefits, said Dr. David Katz, director of Yale University’s Prevention Research Center.

“A diet of minimally processed foods close to nature — predominantly plants — is decisively associated with health promotion and disease prevention,” Dr. Katz wrote in the Annual Review of Public Health.

While daily exercise helps Christie Brinkley look great, she also works out because it keeps her healthy and mentally fit.

“I exercise because I want to have healthy joints. Feeling good is looking good, and that can translate to an energy you exude.”

Christie is a fan of yoga and cardio cycling workouts. Fitness experts say yoga builds lean muscle and aids weight loss by reducing stress.

“Some days the only free time I have to exercise is while I’m drying my hair, so I do lunges and squats,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley’s anti-aging beauty secrets include daily sunscreen, exfoliation, and moisturizer.

Christie also gets regular laser skin treatments and experiments with lush hair pieces and wigs.

“I have crow’s feet,” the blonde stunner confessed. “That’s natural and not something to be ashamed of.”

Brinkley said her top beauty secret is a positive attitude and an optimistic outlook on life.

“Attitude plays a huge part in how you feel,” said Christie. “Nothing looks better on you than happiness, and that’s in your own hands.”

Here’s Christie posting in a swimsuit with her budding supermodel daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Brinkley said she doesn’t believe in “acting her age” when it comes to her appearance. Her approach: if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

“Break the rules,” Christie said. “We’re told you can’t grow your hair past your shoulders or wear a bikini after a certain age. But women shouldn’t allow those barriers to stop us from doing things simply because we’ve been told that somehow we’re not as relevant as we once were.”

