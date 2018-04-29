2018 Daytime Emmys Live Stream: How To Watch Online For Free

The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards are tonight. Will you be watching?

Fans of soap operas and other daytime TV can watch the 2018 Daytime Emmys live stream online for free again this year.

Since 2015, the Daytime Emmys award show has streamed online with no over-the-air host, according to Deadline. While fans hoped to see a network pick up the prestigious awards show this year, they feel somewhat disappointed by this live stream format. Those that have a smart TV and a decent internet connection can still view the awards presentation on their TV.

Once again, Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood will host the highly anticipated show live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Fans can catch a live stream video of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards via YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Periscope, or on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website.

If the above options don’t work out, fans can also download the KNEKT TV app and watch with Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Variety reported that KNEKT TV focuses on socially conscious content, and 90 percent of its programming features non-profits, environment, animal rights, and living a positive and balanced life. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) believes the partnership with this digital TV could provide the Daytime Emmys with its largest-ever worldwide audience.

A highlight of the 2018 awards is real-life couple Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Haye,s who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The duo, who portrays “supercouple” Doug and Julie Williams on Days of Our Lives, said their own “I dos” in 1974, and they’ve been together ever since. This enduring Hollywood couple lasted decades in an atmosphere where many other relationships failed.

Leading the nominations with 26 nominations, General Hospital appears poised to rule the evening with wins with a possible repeat of last year’s Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, an honor the show earned a record 13 times already. With Steve Burton reprising his role as Jason this year in Port Charles, they appear to be poised to take the honor for the 14th time.

Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless come in right behind GH with 25 nominations each, with the half-hour soap The Bold and the Beautiful coming in with 18 nominations.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards live stream to find out which show takes home the most wins tonight.