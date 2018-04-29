Serena Williams Reveals That She Had A ‘Tough Pregnancy’ And A Scary Medical Emergency After Giving Birth

Tennis champ Serena Williams opens up about the medical emergency she experienced after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Serena Williams developed life-threatening blood clots after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, according to Extra. Williams admitted that she had a tough pregnancy, but soon realized that once she opened up about her medical scare, that a lot of women could relate to her experience.

“It was tough. It was a tough pregnancy, but I like that I talked about it not knowing how many people it would affect, and it affected a lot of people, and a lot of people could relate. I was just glad that I could do that.”

The tennis champ said that she would love to have another child with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, but her health is very important to her.

“I’m taking it one day at a time. I would love it, but I have to see if I can do it. Obviously, my health is pretty important, too. I’ll take it one day at a time and see.”

Serena pointed out that having a baby has helped her train harder when it comes to tennis. Prior to having baby Alexis, Serena said that she used to train all the time. Now that Alexis is born, Williams said that she is more serious about training because she has to stop after a certain amount of time to care for her daughter.

“I actually feel like I’m doing better because I used to train, train, train and now I have a time where I train and cut it off and spend the rest of the day with her. I’m more serious because I know I have to stop at a certain time.”

Back in January, just 12 days before the beginning of the Australian Open, Serena announced that she would not compete in the competition. After losing at the French Open, Williams said that she had realized that she was not where she wanted to be in order to compete to the best of her ability.

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be.”

Back in December of 2017, Serena Williams faced off against 20-year-old French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, in her first competitive match since giving birth.

“My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.”

Last year, Serena was pregnant when she competed in the Australian Open. Serena revealed that she participated in the tournament for a couple of days following the discovery that she was eight weeks pregnant.

After giving birth to her daughter, Serena decided to take the rest of the year off. Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, was right by her side as he took some time off of work as well.

Serena’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said that it was a good decision by Serena Williams not to play the Australian Open, according to ESPN.

“The thing is, when she gave birth, things didn’t go as smooth as she expected. She had some complications — I mean, the baby was perfect, but she had some issues afterwards — and these medical issues delayed the moment that she could come back to practice.”

At the time, Serena’s coach said that the tennis star had many changes in her life from giving birth to a child, having medical complications following childbirth, and getting married. However, her coach said that he had not seen any difference in Serena in regard to the way that she acts or thinks. Mouratoglou added that when it comes to business and tennis, Serena is the same person.