Suspect Believed To Have Murdered And Dismembered Brandy Odom Taken Into NYPD Custody

A man who shared a home with the young woman is said to have a history of domestic violence complaints against him.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified a suspect in the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Brandy Odom. The young woman’s body was found dismembered and dumped in multiple trash bags in areas near her home. The suspect was believed to be Odom’s roommate for two years, and news broke Sunday afternoon that the man has been released.

Odom reportedly went missing earlier this month. Patricia Smith, a 52-year-old woman who was walking her dog in Brooklyn’s Canarsie Park on April 9, discovered the young woman’s head and torso partially buried under some leaves. Police found Odom’s limbs dumped in areas nearby.

A tip from a neighbor, along with incriminating statements made by the man who shared the residence at 148th Road in Rosedale, led to the arrest of a suspect. According to the New York Daily News, no charges have been filed. However, the investigation is uncovering some damning evidence.

On the day that Odom likely disappeared, the man with whom she lived decided to back his car into the driveway which was an unusual practice, according to the neighbors. The NYPD obtained video footage of the man parking his car which corroborated eyewitness accounts.

The suspect was also observed loading trash bags into his trunk. An Emergency Service Unit cadaver dog reportedly got a hit on the man’s trunk, which strongly suggests that Odom’s remains were stored inside at some point.

NYPD detectives took statements from the man about Odom’s disappearance which have been deemed self-incriminating. Other evidence includes a small saw that was found in a park trash receptacle. The medical examiner believes that Odom was dismembered within 24 hours of her death.

It is believed that the woman who aspired to become a school safety agent was murdered. Her official manner of death has not yet been determined. The NYPD is investigating the case as if it were a homicide.

Odom was laid to rest on Thursday and her loved ones struggled to make sense of the heinous crime. Friends recalled that the young woman mentioned being in an abusive relationship with a man, and a neighbor recounted how the suspect had been arrested on January 27 stemming from a domestic violence call.

Brandy Odom was remembered as a quiet, private person who usually spoke up when something serious was happening in her life. But family members said that they never saw this coming. Activists and the greater community will continue the pursuit of justice in this case.