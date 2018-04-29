Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Enjoy A Romantic Getaway Complete With A Hotel Bed Covered In Rose Petals

Richie and Disick spend some romantic time together.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s controversial relationship is still going strong. In fact, 34-year-old Disick recently ramped up the romance to impress his 19-year-old model girlfriend during their stay at a hotel.

Disick and Richie will celebrate their one-year anniversary next month, but it doesn’t need to be a special occasion for the couple to enjoy a romantic getaway together. They didn’t reveal their destination when they headed out on the highway on Friday, but Richie shared an video of Disick driving on her Instagram Stories. She also shared a photograph of their hotel room. It doesn’t appear that they were staying at a 5-star resort, but Disick’s sweet gesture brightened up their beige living quarters. As reported by the Daily Mail, he surprised his girlfriend by having pink and white rose petals placed on the bed and arranged in the shape of a heart.

However, the silly pose that Scott Disick is striking in Sofia Richie’s hotel snapshot seems at odds with the romantic mood that the symbol of love on the bed is meant to encourage. He’s slumped on a stack of pillows with a leg and an arm raised up in the air so that he doesn’t mess up the rose petal arrangement. Disick is dressed casually in brown jeans, a dark, long-sleeved T-shirt, a baseball cap, and a pair of white Nike sneakers. He’s also sporting quite a bit of facial hair.

The day after Disick impressed Richie with torn-up flowers, the couple was spotted getting lunch at Cafe Habana in Malibu. For their afternoon outing, Richie went braless in a thin black tank top with a plunging neckline. She wore the revealing shirt tucked into a pair of white, wide-legged pants, and she completed her outfit with a pair of white high heel boots. Disick dressed more casually in a black sweatshirt, track pants, and the same Nike shoes that he’s wearing in the hotel photo.

According to Radar Online, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting serious enough that he recently invited her on a family outing with his three children from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The couple took Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, shopping at a toy store while 39-year-old Kourtney and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, partied at the Coachella Music Festival.