Stephen Curry On Game 2 Return Vs. Pelicans: ‘I Feel Good’

It sounds like Steph will return in Game against the Pelicans.

Stephen Curry hasn’t played in a game for the Golden State Warriors since March 23 against the Atlanta Hawks. Injuries have plagued his season this year, but it appears that he is getting healthy at the right time.

After being asked after Game 1 about if he will return in Game 2 of the Warriors’ playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry made a statement that has Warriors’ fans excited.

“If it were up to me, I would have played for about 20 minutes tonight. The plan is to return Tuesday, but ultimately it’s up to the training staff. I feel good.”

Even without Curry, the Warriors made things look easy against the Pelicans in Game 1. They ended up winning by a final score of 123-101. New Orleans was expected to give the Warriors some problems, but that wasn’t the case in Game 1.

Having Curry back in the lineup will be huge for Steve Kerr and the Warriors. His shooting and ability to run Golden State’s offense has been obviously missed in his absence. Fortunately, the Warriors were able to fall back on Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson without Curry leading the way.

Throughout the course of the regular season, Curry averaged 26.4 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 49.5 percent from the floor and knocked down 42.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

Needless to say, adding that kind of production back to the Warriors’ rotation with the way they are already playing is a scary thought for the Pelicans and everyone else in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Pelicans will be on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can tune in to TNT to watch the game and it sounds like Curry will be ready to go.

Golden State may have a lot more competition than they have had in recent years, but it is still difficult to bet against them, especially with a healthy Curry.