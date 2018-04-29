Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their anniversary as family of five.

It’s been a big week in the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, had a new baby, Prince Louis, and are celebrating their 7-year wedding anniversary. The two have a lot to celebrate now, with three children under the age of five, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the new addition, Prince Louis.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward says that Prince Louis completes the family of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to People Magazine.

“It completes them. [Kate] is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Seven years ago today Prince William married Kate Middleton in a glamorous ceremony at Westminster Abbey. A year and a half after the wedding, which was televised around the world, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they were expecting their first child, Prince George.

Kensington Palace released a statement on Twitter, wishing Prince William and Kate Middleton a happy 7-year wedding anniversary.

“Seven years ago today – thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Anniversary Is Part Of A Super Busy Week For The Royal Family https://t.co/ieAb0qbrSv — Sonia Juned (@sonia_juned) April 29, 2018

On Twitter and Instagram, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton driving away from Buckingham Palace in an Astin Martin covered with balloons.

The Daily Express recalls when Prince William and Kate Middleton met as students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. A love story emerged that reminded people of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer back in the day. A fairy tale emerged about a beautiful middle-class girl being swept off her feet by a handsome prince.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s milestone moments on seventh wedding anniversary https://t.co/L5ykLNLnO9 — S4news.com (@S4news_com) April 29, 2018

In November of 2010, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with a 12-carat sapphire ring that once belonged to Princess Diana. Kate Middleton spoke about Prince William’s proposal in Kenya.

“It was a total shock when it came. There’s a true romantic in there.”

Royal author Gill Knappett said that Prince William and Kate Middleton are a “perfect match.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a perfect match and prove that one’s origins do not matter when love is involved,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a favorite royal couple for people around the world, and, although they are keeping mum about their plans for the big day, here’s wishing them a very happy anniversary.