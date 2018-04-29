A newly discovered glitch is definitely NSFW.

Ever since Siri became a feature on Apple’s iPhone, users were constantly conversing with the AI to see what kind of responses they could get from their new friend. With updates and new models, the people at Apple seemed to take notice and hid secret messages within Siri so when users asked the right questions, hilarity would ensue.

Many long-time iPhone users know many of these funny questions you can ask, but a new revelation has people picking up their phones and speaking into the microphone. According to Ars Technica, a new inappropriate discovery might be the most shocking find so far. This new NSFW Siri response has prompted our list of the 10 greatest things you should ask Siri right now… if you have an iPhone of course.

Define “Mother”

At first, Siri gives you a simple definition of “mother.” When she’s finished, she asks if you would like the second definition of “mother.” This is not a funny joke Apple is playing on their users, but a glitch that has the most eye-raising Siri response. Once you answer “yes” for a second definition, Siri will tell you “as a noun it means, short for mother f*****.” Yikes.

iPhone’s weirdest glitch yet: Ask Siri to define “mother” twice, learn a bad word https://t.co/vMxHkWJVat by @samred — Ars Technica (@arstechnica) April 29, 2018

What is zero divided by zero?

Some think they can trick Siri by asking her an unanswerable question. Those who ask Siri this question will find themselves getting trolled by an AI. Zero divided by zero has no meaning, and instead of Siri simply saying that, her response is a little more playful. She’ll tell you, “Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.” Ouch, Siri.

You are boring

It’s never nice to insult Siri, and while most of the time she’ll just ignore your question and show you what she found on the internet, sometimes she has a witty response. Telling Siri she is boring, will prompt her to tell you she is “juggling flaming swords.”

Siri might have some explaining to do. https://t.co/tEZpJ9zmwI — Mashable (@mashable) April 29, 2018

What do you think of Android?

Bring up the competition and some funny answers will be delivered. Ask Siri about her rival, and she’ll throw a little bit of shade. The answer for this question will change each time you ask her, ranging from “It’s nice of you to ask, but it doesn’t really matter what I think,” to “It’s your opinion that counts.”

I see a little silhouetto of a man

Yes, Siri will finish singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. It may take a few tries to get this one right, as Siri will often think you’re saying “weatherman.” Once you nail it, the result is priceless.

I’m drunk

A very responsible Siri will come to your aide if you admit to her that you’ve been drinking. After telling you “neither of us is driving home,” she’ll also give you the option of calling a taxi service to pick you up.

What is ‘Inception’ about?

It appears as if Siri couldn’t follow the plot of Inception either. Ask her to explain the Christopher Nolan movie to you, and she’ll say “Inception is about dreaming about dreaming about dreaming about dreaming about something or other. I fell asleep.”

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Rarely will Siri finish a lyric for you, but she has quite the like for Mary Poppins. Spit out the difficult word and she’ll respond with the next line, “The sound of that is something quite atrocious.”

Can you beatbox?

It turns out she can. “Here’s one I’ve been practicing,” she’ll start off. You might even find yourself turning her off after a while, and you’ll understand why when you try.

How do I look?

Siri will never let you down when it comes to compliments. Ask her how you’re looking and once she checks with her sources, she’ll say “you’re looking mighty fine.”