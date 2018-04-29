Kailyn Lowry Reveals There May Be Violence At The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Kailyn Lowry is still upset with Jenelle Evans. The Teen Mom 2 stars have been feuding on and off for several months, but things took a sharp turn when children were brought up. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans renewed her feud with Kailyn Lowry after David Eason left an inappropriate comment on Leah Messer’s photo of her daughter.

The animosity between the Teen Mom 2 cast members is going to really heat up with the upcoming season. Kailyn Lowry is now feuding with Jenelle Evans, but she had issues with Briana DeJesus earlier this year. Leah Messer has kept to herself for the most part when it came to Teen Mom 2 drama, but now, she is upset with Evans as well.

During a recent podcast episode of Coffee Convos, Kailyn Lowry talked about the upcoming filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. It is expected to tape sometime in May, according to her, but no actual confirmation has been given by MTV. According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn was vocal about there being a possibility that punches could be thrown if she is in the same room as Jenelle Evans. She’supset about the comments made about Messer’s daughter. Lowry’s co-host on the podcast, Lindsie Chrisley, joked that MTV should consider having the police there in case anything goes down.

Baby boyyyyy @theluxrussell A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 17, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

It appears David Eason will not be at the Teen Mom 2 reunion because of his severed ties with the show. This has fans wondering whether Jenelle Evans will show up, or if she will choose to Skype with Dr. Drew like others have done in the past. Kailyn Lowry will be in attendance, and facing her is likely not something Jenelle wants to do. Aside from that, she rarely does anything without her husband by her side. Lowry made it clear that something could go down at the reunion.

The new season of Teen Mom 2, starring Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, begins in a little over a week. This time around, the drama is more intense than ever before.