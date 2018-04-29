Jessa Duggar Was Her Son Spurgeon’s Twin When She Was A Toddler

Without a doubt, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s 2-year-old son, Spurgeon, is his mother’s mini-me. As reported by In Touch Weekly, fans are calling the mother and son twins after seeing a throwback photo of Jessa.

On Friday, Jessa shared a side-by-side photo comparison of herself as a child and Spurgeon at his current age. The resemblance is uncanny; Jessa had the same dark blue eyes, heart-shaped face, and light brown curls as a toddler. Ben Seewald has straight hair, so Spurgeon definitely has his mother to thank for the cute curls that Duggar fans loved so much.

Jessa’s Instagram followers can’t believe how similar the mother and son look in the photographs taken two decades apart. Yes, the family resemblance is there now, but it’s much more evident when Jessa was around Spurgeon’s age.

“Wow!!!! This is AMAZING! Identical!” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Wow you even have the same chin!” another fan observed.

The Duggar genes may be strong, but Jessa’s youngest son, 1-year-old Henry, doesn’t really take after her at all with his thin lips, blonde hair, and round face. When Henry was around 8-months-old, it was also pointed out that he and Spurgeon looked nothing alike. The younger boy resembles his older brother a little bit more now that he’s grown his own head of curls. However, his much lighter locks aren’t nearly as thick as Spurgeon’s.

????????Spurgeon — Me ???????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 27, 2018 at 2:11pm PDT

This isn’t the first family photo comparison Jessa has shared on Instagram. Last May, she shared a set of four pictures that provided further evidence that Spurgeon is her mini-me. They also proved that Henry is Ben Seewald’s clone.

One of the favorite pastimes of Duggar fans is looking at photos of Duggar babies and trying to decide which parent they resemble most. As reported by Good Housekeeping, Joy-Anna Duggar recently shared new photos and videos of her 2-month-old son, Gideon, that had fans declaring that the baby boy is the spitting image of his dad, Austin Forsyth. They also believe that Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, looks exactly like the couple’s 3-year-old son, Israel, in a throwback photo.

Fans will soon have two more babies to play this fun family face matching game with. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell will welcome their baby boy sometime in June, and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their baby girl to arrive in July.