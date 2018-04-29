Cash Warren Makes Celebs Swoon Over Loving Birthday Message To Wife Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's husband, Cash Warren, wrote a loving tribute to his wife on her 37th birthday.

Jessica Alba, the founder of Honest Company, woke up to breakfast in bed and a wonderful surprise from her husband on her 37th birthday. Alba’s husband, Cash Warren, took to Instagram to share his appreciation of Alba on her special day.

Warren uploaded a photo of Jessica Alba twirling in a white dress and wrote a long caption sharing his appreciation and love for his wife, and their life together.

Cash wrote the heartfelt message the night before Alba’s birthday while the mom-of-three was sleeping and cozied up next to the couple’s two daughters.

“We can turn tiny moments into landmark events or we can accept that landmark events are simply fleeting moments. Either way, I’m slowly realizing there’s no real way to keep tabs on life….sadly, the specific memories fade but somehow we’re able to hold on to the feelings those memories create. And those feelings shape who we are and who we’ll become… If I could thank you for one thing on your birthday, I’d thank you for giving me all the feelings… Today marks the first day of your next year of life and I promise to continue to cherish our tiny moments and our landmark events… Cheers to you and another 365 days of having all the feels! Happy Birthday my babe!! – me”

Chrissy Teigen even chimed in and added her husband, John Legend, to the Instagram post and told him to, “read and learn,” according to Buzzfeed.

Jessica and Cash Warren were married in 2008 and share two daughters, Honor and Haven, and a son together. Alba and Cash welcomed their little boy, Hayes, into the world on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Alba, who was surrounded by family on her birthday, posted a photo of her birthday breakfast, which consisted of waffles, bacon, and an egg white omelet. The photo also shows a few wrapped birthday gifts and framed drawings by Haven and Honor.

Earlier this week, Alba received an early birthday surprise and was given a mini cake by her Honest Company colleagues. Alba posted a photo of herself with her eyes closed, making a wish before blowing out the candles on the birthday cake.

Earlier this year, Alba paid a tribute to her husband as she marked his 39th birthday. Alba recalled the couple meeting and falling in love on a movie set. After meeting, Alba said that she and Warren have spent the last 14 years “creating a beautiful life together.”

“My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby.”

Alba said that Cash has always been the “voice of reason” and have kept things in perspective for her. Alba thanked him for seeing the “beauty and light” in every circumstance.

“I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life. (sic)”

Alba also posted photos of birthday flowers that she received, including a display of pink roses that were sent to her by movie and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s production company.

Bruckheimer is one of the executive producers of the upcoming Bad Boys TV spinoff, called L.A.’s Finest, which is set to star Jessica Alba.

Alba also appeared as a judge alongside Gwyneth Paltrow on the Apple Music summer series Planet of the Apps.

Jessica Alba appeared on The Rachael Ray Show and opened up about being pregnant with Hayes. Jessica also dished on the opinions that Haven Garner and Honor Marie have on their baby brother.

“My 6-year-old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister, so she’s stoked about that… And she doesn’t have to compete with another girl,” she said.

Alba did not disclose whether the idea of having a boy was influenced by husband Cash Warren’s desire to add to their family, according to People magazine.