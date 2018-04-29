Selena Gomez Debuts Sleek Bob With Bangs, And Her Third Hair Change In A Week Makes Her Look Totally Different

Selena Gomez couldn’t make it through last week without switching up her hairstyle one more time, and now she looks like a completely different person. As reported by Hollywood Life, makeup artist Hung Vanngo was given the honor of debuting her adorable new bob with blunt bangs on Twitter. It was the third major hair change that Selena made over the course of one week.

On Saturday, Hung Vanngo took to Twitter to show off his impressive handiwork. In the makeup artist’s series of four playful pictures, Selena Gomez is sporting a bright pink pout. The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer is sucking in her cheeks to give herself fish lips in the first two photos, and she has a big smile on her face in the third. For the fourth image, she tilted her chin up toward the camera. This makes her lips appear much larger than they actually are. It also looks like lip liner was used outside her lip line to make her pout appear a bit plumper. Vanngo completed Selena’s vibrant beauty look with pink and yellow eyeshadow and a touch of blush on her cheeks.

However, what really changed Selena Gomez’s appearance was her cute new haircut. In Vanngo’s photos, she’s sporting bangs and a chin-length bob that’s curled under at the ends. The style is somewhat similar to a wig that she wore during her 2013 Jingle Ball performance. At the time, E! News noted that she was playing it safe by rocking a wig instead of actually cutting her hair short. However, now she’s clearly over her fear of the shears; she’s cutting her hair way more often than most people do.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez kicked off last week by getting the back of her head shaved. She showed off her undercut by sporting long hair extensions pulled up into a high braid. However, it didn’t take her long to decide that she wanted to ditch the extra hair. As reported by Elle, she posed for a fan photo in Newport Beach on Wednesday, and she’s rocking a messy lob without bangs in that snapshot.

There’s a bit of a mystery behind Selena Gomez’s latest hairstyle. Hung Vanngo’s Twitter photos of her bob included a tease that something is “coming soon,” and fans are dying to know what it is. Selena recently visited Puma headquarters in Germany, so perhaps she was preparing for a photo shoot for the brand.