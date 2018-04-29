Donald Trump Impeachment: 70 Percent Of Democratic Voters Want Congress To Impeach Trump If They Win Midterms

Some Democratic leaders are warning against focusing too much on impeachment.

Donald Trump could be facing impeachment proceedings very soon — if Democratic voters get their wish, at least.

With the 2018 midterms steadily approaching and predictions that Democrats could seize control of both the House and Senate, Democratic voters appear to be growing in their support of impeaching Trump. A Quinnipiac poll released this week found that 70 percent of Democratic voters would like to see impeachment hearings begin if Democrats regain control of the House and Senate.

Donald Trump is apparently afraid of that as well. In a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Trump warned the jeering crowd that Democrats, including Congresswoman Maxine Waters, have said they will move forward on impeachment if they regain control, The Hill noted.

Trump’s warnings come amid predictions that Republicans are in trouble heading into November’s elections. Democrats have won a series of special elections in traditionally red districts, giving hope that they will be able to replicate the success in midterms. Democrats have also led by between seven and 12 points on generic Congress ballots as well.

Some high-profile Democrats are pushing hard for impeachment. Billionaire donor Tom Steyer is spending $40 million to push for impeachment, the Los Angeles Times noted, and is pushing to support Democrats who will take up the effort. There have also been some actual impeachment efforts from Congress, but none have gained support.

Not all Democrats are on board with impeaching Donald Trump, however. Recently retired Senator Harry Reid said this week that it would be dangerous for Democrats to move forward with any attempt to remove Trump from office. In an appearance on MSNBC, Reid warned that as impeachment movements grew, it would only drive an even bigger wedge between the right and left.

“I’ve been through an impeachment, and they’re not pleasant,” Reid said (via Politico). “And I think the less we talk about impeachment, the better off we are as a country.”

Trump: If Dems win in 2018 midterms, they'll impeach me https://t.co/gOCagKAGxt pic.twitter.com/TSp6n6XHO5 — The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2018

Others agree with the sentiment. As NYMag reported, Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas is pushing for Democrats to focus on other, more effective messages than impeachment. He noted that impeachment should be held until — and if — there is strong bipartisan support to remove Trump from office, which would likely come if there are solid findings that Donald Trump colluded with Russia.