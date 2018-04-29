Michelle Wolf Shocks Guests With A Roast Of Sarah Sanders At The White House Correspondents Dinner

Michelle Wolf catches guests in shock with her roast of Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Comedian Michelle Wolf was tabbed to host the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, which was held Saturday night, The New York Times reported. Needless to say, Wolf did not disappoint.

Michelle Wolf, much like the comedians who have hosted before her, took the liberty to take jabs at various political figures. No one is off limits and Wolf made certain that everyone was on notice. It was one roast in particular, which stood out. And for good reason.

As a comedian and writer, Michelle Wolf is known for her time as a writer on The Daily Show, served as host to the White House Correspondents Dinner. As the host, she took the microphone to speak and moderate on numerous times.

Michelle did a fine job handling hosting duties, but it was her roast of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders that has people buzzing the most according to BBC.

For those who are unfamiliar with the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, it always includes those from the political world. It is simply the nation’s decision-makers meeting the press, and some faces from the entertainment world.

Occasionally, at the White House Correspondents Dinner a roast may happen. At this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, Michelle Wolf’s roast of Sarah Sanders will be remembered as one of the best in a long time.

Wolf’s roast of Sarah Sanders included several volleys at how the White House press secretary handles press briefings. Wolf pointed out the lies or misspeakings of Sarah Sanders. In the process, several members of the podium, as well as the audience sat in discomfort.

That discomfort was magnified when Michelle uttered the word “b***h” during her roast of Sarah Sanders. While Wolf was not referring to Sanders when she said the word, it is possible that members of the White House Correspondents Dinner audience felt that she was referring to Sanders.

Michelle Wolf’s brand of comedy during the White House Correspondents Dinner could have been viewed as blue by some. Others will deem her attack on members of the White House as necessary. There is a strong chance that this roast will further expand the divide between the White House and the press.

According to Politico, several journalists left the White House Correspondents Dinner with a bad taste in their mouths as a result of Michelle Wolf’s jabs. The immediate reactions and shock over the roast are astounding.

Michelle Wolf is not the first comedian to raise a stir at the annual dinner. In 2016, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key performed his famed character of Luther, the anger translator at the White House Correspondents Dinner, the New Yorker reported.

Missing at the White House Correspondents Dinner was the president himself. He would not have been pleased to hear Michelle Wolf’s continuous rants and roasts of him.