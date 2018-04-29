Demi Lovato Rocks A Rainbow Swimsuit After Sharing Steamy Negligee Photo

Demi Lovato certainly knows how to take Instagram photos that will drive her followers wild. The 25-year-old recently kicked off her summer early by rocking a colorful swimsuit and showing off her beach bod. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also made her fans’ jaws drop by giving them an intimate look at her barely-there sleepwear.

On Sunday, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a photo of one of her vacation looks. She didn’t reveal where she’s vacationing, but it’s definitely somewhere sunny and warm; she is wearing a swimsuit, after all.

Bikinis gets lots of love from the young Hollywood crowd, but Demi is proving that one-piece swimsuits can be just as trendy and eye-catching. In her flawless selfie, she’s rocking a flashy swimsuit featuring rainbow stripes and a low neckline. She has her hair pulled back and is wearing minimal makeup.

“Don’t want you to break under the pressure.. I want you to live up to the legend… #vacation,” she captioned her photo.

Demi Lovato’s Instagram followers let her know how much they loved her summer look, declaring her “a beautiful idol,” “an actual goddess,” and a “queen.” Her photo also earned her plenty of fire and heart-eye emojis, along with over 840,000 likes.

While fans clearly love Demi Lovato’s swimsuit selfie, it’s not nearly as popular as the recent Instagram snapshot that she shared of her revealing negligee. On Thursday, Demi sent her followers into a frenzy by rocking a silky white nightie with a plunging neckline, hopping in bed, and posing for a picture that received over 2.3 million likes.

“You could punch me in the face and I would say thank you,” remarked one fan in response to the photo.

As reported by PopCulture, many fans of the pop star also praised her for being an inspiration, and they thanked her for her past words about body positivity. Her Instagram followers often make comments about how perfect she looks, but Demi Lovato has let them know that she does possess imperfections. She’s shared photos of her stretch marks and cellulite on Instagram, and she’s admitted that she doesn’t always feel as confident as she looks. Demi told E! News that other women’s social media snapshots sometimes make her feel insecure about her flaws. She didn’t want her photos to make her fans feel the same way, so she decided to give them a look at the parts of her body that she’s not usually comfortable showing off.

“I just thought to myself, someone needs to show my fans and anybody that’s looking at my account that what you see isn’t always what’s real,” Lovato said. “And so, I decided to embrace my flaws and—I don’t even like to call them flaws, it’s just a part of who I am—and show the world that I’m imperfect, but that’s what makes me beautiful.”