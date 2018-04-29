‘General Hospital’ Couple Wes Ramsey And Laura Wright Walk Red Carpet Together At Daytime Creative Emmys

Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright attended the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys on Friday.

Real life General Hospital couple, Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright, dazzled on the red carpet at the 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmys on Friday. Soap Central was there as the happy couple stopped by for a chat. They posted a photo on social media showing just how amazing they looked together.

Wright dazzled in a low-cut silver sparkling gown that complimented Ramsey’s blue suit he wore. These two lovebirds were there to represent General Hospital, along with Executive Producer Frank Valentini. According to Gold Derby, the daytime drama won a total of three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. They snagged awards for Best Casting, Best Art Direction, and also for Best Original Song.

There is more to come on Sunday, April 29, as many other daytime stars will be heading down the red carpet at the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards. You can bet that Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright will shine once again.

The soap couple are infamous for posting their life together on social media. Laura makes no bones about how she feels about her guy and the same can be said about Wes as well. They announced their relationship a year ago. Ramsey has since been cast on General Hospital as Peter August. He came in as CEO of Aurora Media, but of course has a huge secret he is keeping.

Wes and Laura are not in any scenes together just yet. They both have completely different storylines altogether. Wright’s role as Carly Corinthos has her own share of issues, but Jason Morgan is her BFF, so there is a possibility of her sharing the screen with Peter, aka Henrik, in the near future.

The 2018 Daytime Emmys are on tonight. You can watch via the digital network KNEKT TV. It will also be streaming live on the Daytime Emmy’s Twitter and Facebook page.