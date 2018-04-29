‘Roseanne’ Revival: James Pickens Jr. Returns As Chuck Mitchell —See The Photos From The ‘Go Cubs’ Episode

The "Grey's Anatomy' star reprises his recurring role as a Conner family friend for the 'Roseanne' reboot.

Roseanne fans are getting ready to welcome back another Conner family friend. The May 8 episode of the ABC revival will feature the return of James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell. The actor, best known for his starring role as Dr. Richard Webber on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, played Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) poker buddy Chuck on 19 episodes of the original series between 1990 and 1996. Now, James will return to reprise his recurring role as the Conner family friend in the upcoming “Go Cubs” episode of the top-rated Roseanne reboot.

The Futon Critic posted a synopsis of Roseanne’s upcoming “Go Cubs” episode which reads: “The Conners can’t pay their Wi-Fi bill, so they befriend their new neighbors to use the internet for Mary to Skype with mom Geena, who is stationed in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Dan loses an important job and D.J. admits post-military life has been hard, so they come up with a plan to make extra money.”

The episode description also reveals that in addition to James Pickens Jr., guest stars for the “Go Cubs” episode include returning actress Adilah Barnes as Chuck ‘s wife Anne-Marie. Barnes played the longtime friend of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her sister Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) on 15 episodes of the original series, so she is another familiar face to longtime Roseanne fans.

ABC posted several new photos from the upcoming Roseanne episode, “Go Cubs.” In one photo, Pickens’ character is seen sitting with Dan at the Conner kitchen table. But 20 years later, it looks like he is going over paperwork with the Conner patriarch instead of poker chips. Other photos show the longtime pals along with new friend Al (Andy Milder) as they are sitting at the Mexican restaurant that Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) works at. James Pickens Jr. is slated to appear in two episodes of the nine-episode Roseanne revival.

TV Guide previously posted a sneak peek promo that showed a quick glimpse of James Pickens Jr.’s Roseanne return. In the quick clip, Chuck appears to be sitting in front of the restaurant bar.

You can see the extended Roseanne sneak peek clip that features James Pickens Jr., as well as fellow Roseanne returnees Natalie West and Sandra Bernhard, below.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The “Go Cubs” episode featuring James Pickens Jr. will air Tuesday, May 8.