Kylie Jenner Rents Out Six Flags For Travis Scott’s Birthday

The reality star surprised her man with a special day at a magical place that's close to her heart.

Kylie Jenner helped boyfriend Travis Scott celebrate his birthday a few days early—and she did it in a supersized way. The rapper, who turns 26 years old on April 30, got the royal treatment from the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for him and his friends as an early birthday present.

Jenner, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in February, posted photos and videos of the big day to her Instagram story. In her first post, Kylie told her 107 million followers: “Rented out Six Flags for baby’s birthday. They’ve never been.”

The accompanying photos and videos showed Travis and his posse on various rides and roller coasters at the California theme park, with the group of them chanting “Oh sh*t” as the thrill rides increased intensity.

To cap things off, Kylie gave her man a custom birthday cake that depicted the family on a coaster ride at AstroWorld, the former Six Flags theme park located in Scott’s Houston, Texas hometown. The seasonal AstroWorld park shut down in 2005 when the young rapper was just 13 years old. The phrase “Happy Birthday Travis” was written on the throwback-themed cake.

Kylie Jenner, Tyga & King Cairo spend quality time together at Six Flags Magic Mountain: https://t.co/ey6dAWK8tK pic.twitter.com/7kLQg1j0c2 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) July 25, 2016

Fans of Kylie Jenner know that Six Flags is one of her favorite hangouts, so it’s no surprise the makeup entrepreneur wanted to treat her man to a special day there. And it’s not the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has rented out the pricey theme park. According to Popsugar, in 2013 the famous family rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for Kendall Jenner’s 18th birthday. The elite party group enjoyed rides, bungee jumping, and carnival games and the guest list included Kendall and Kylie’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as stepbrother Brody Jenner and their parents Kris and Bruce (now Caitlin) Jenner, who had just announced their separation. Other guests for the bash included Blac Chyna and Jaden Smith.

In addition, in 2016, Kylie Jenner was photographed while spending the day at Six Flags Magic Mountain with former fiancé Tyga and his young son King Cairo.

