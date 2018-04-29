Ancient Egyptian Statue Spotted On Mars By The Curiosity Rover, Claims Space Video Journalist

The journalist believes this discovery is proof of an ancient alien civilization that once ruled over the Red Planet.

It seems that NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover has uncovered evidence of an ancient alien civilization that once thrived on the Red Planet.

The claim is being made by Joe White, a 45-year-old space video journalist from Bristol, England, who stumbled upon a bizarre feature while examining the latest Mars images sent back by the Curiosity rover.

The footage was captured inside the Gale Crater, where the rover has been meticulously photographing the Martian landscape for the past six years.

According to White, the latest images reveal the head of a woman warrior statue which bears a striking resemblance to the ancient Egyptian statues found on Earth, International Business Times reports.

“I have found what seems to be a small feminine looking statue head on Mars in Gale Crater in this recent Curiosity Rover image from NASA,” White told Metro News.

“It resembles a carved depiction of a female warrior wearing a helmet similar to some found on Earth from the Middle Ages,” White pointed out.

The space video journalist has shared his discovery with the world by posting a video of the strange footage on his YouTube channel, Art Alien TV. The video, which you can watch below, was released earlier this month and has attracted close to 19,000 views since its upload.

READ | Ancient Warrior Woman Statue found by Curiosity Rover, hints life on Marshttps://t.co/gcgRSg5hWa — News Nation (@NewsNationTV) April 29, 2018

Commenting on the artistic style of the strange-looking statue that he insists is clearly depicted in the Curiosity rover footage, White draws a parallel to the ancient Egyptian warrior statues found in numerous temples across Egypt.

“It has a possible emblem on the forehead and some very interesting facial features that look almost Egyptian in artistic style.”

White points out that the curious-looking statue is undoubtedly a remnant of “an ancient and artistic civilization” that rose to power in the planet’s distant past. The space video journalist supports his claim by revealing that this is not the only discovery of this kind made on the Martian surface.

In fact, White conveyed that he has uncovered hundreds of similar relics in various images of Mars captured by the Curiosity rover during the past few years. In his opinion, all these findings point to the same inescapable conclusion that Mars was once ruled by an ancient and thriving alien civilization.

Aliens On Mars – An Ancient Egyptian Statue Was Revealed By NASA Curiosity Rover https://t.co/ArHlDplABG pic.twitter.com/gDQUfOjCC0 — HealthThoroughFare (@HealthThorough) April 29, 2018

His views are shared by astrobiologist Barry DiGregorio, from the University of Buckingham in the U.K. The astrobiologist is convinced that Mars was once teeming with life and that NASA is covering up any fossil alien evidence that occasionally turns up on the Red Planet.

Last month, DiGregorio revealed that he has found proof of alien footprints on Mars in the form of trace fossils, which NASA attempted to cover by moving the Curiosity rover to another location.

This latest artifact captured in the Mars footage adds to the growing body of evidence that White is gradually unveiling on his YouTube channel. A month ago, Art Alien TV posted a video describing the discovery of a mummified alien head known as the Bearded Martian Man, which was reportedly also found by the Curiosity rover in Gale Crater.