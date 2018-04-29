Miranda Lambert’s Ex Responds To Blake Shelton’s ‘Karma’ Comment By Saying That Blake Is No Saint

Some people think that Blake Shelton had his ex-wife Miranda Lambert in mind when he recently tweeted about “karma” catching up to someone. However, as reported by Us Weekly, one of Lambert’s exes doesn’t think that Shelton has any business weighing in on a situation that involves alleged infidelity and broken marriages.

Rumors are swirling that Miranda Lambert got romantically involved with Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker before his wife filed for divorce back in February and before Lambert split from her former boyfriend, Southern soul singer Anderson East. The reports about this alleged affair have been getting Lambert a lot of negative attention, and it’s been suggested that Blake was celebrating the criticism being lobbed at his ex-wife when he tweeted about how he has “been taking the high road for a long time” but finally sees karma up on the horizon.

Blake Shelton’s tweet got under the skin of Miranda Lambert’s ex, Jeff Allen McManus. McManus took to Twitter to accuse the “She’s Got a Way With Words” singer of being a cheater himself, claiming that both Lambert and Shelton were being unfaithful to their significant others when they became romantically involved.

“You know, i’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up,” read McMansus’s now-deleted tweet.

Jeff Allen took to Twitter to call out the country singer and her ex-husband Blake Shelton for being unfaithful after Shelton made a post about karma on social media earlier this week. https://t.co/gpAIAnF9Xc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 28, 2018

“I kept my mouth shut for 13 years. Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless,” he later wrote.

Blake Shelton has actually admitted to falling in love with Miranda Lambert while he was married to his first wife, Kaynette Gern. He and Gern divorced in 2006, and Shelton described the experience as being just as difficult for him as his brother’s death. Jeff Allen McManus and Miranda Lambert had been dating for three years when she allegedly cheated on him with Shelton.

During a recent interview with Radar Online, McManus shared his thoughts on Lambert and Shelton. He said that Lambert should “know better” than to mess around with married men by now. According to Fox News, Lambert said something similar during a 2011 Dateline interview.

“I knew he was married,” she said of Blake Shelton. “I knew better, like this is off-limits. Because my parents are private investigators, for God’s sakes. I’ve seen this my whole life, affairs. And I’m like, ‘Of all people to know better, I know better than this.'”

Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer Evan Felker After Anderson East Split: Report https://t.co/C79oyLaJL4 — People (@people) April 25, 2018

McManus believes that Lambert also “did [Shelton] dirty” by cheating on him. In 2015, TMZ reported that Shelton decided to file for divorce from Lambert because he believed that she was being unfaithful.

McManus pointed out that his feelings obviously weren’t on Shelton’s mind when he and Lambert were having an affair, which is why Shelton’s tweet about karma bothered him so much. He labeled the “Came Here to Forget” singer’s words “arrogant and off-putting.”

“I just thought ‘Man, go on and live your life and do your own thing,'” he said. “I’d opened shows for him and knew people around town that knew him and I’d just never said anything. But his tweet just rubbed me up so much.”