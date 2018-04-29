‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mercedes Javid Reveals Photo Of Wedding Dress, Introduces Herself As ‘Mrs. Feight’

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid is officially married to Tommy Feight. The 'Shahs Of Sunset' star showed off her sexy, embroidered, sheer wedding dress on Instagram.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid took to Instagram and gave fans a preview of her wedding ceremony. The Shahs Of Sunset star showed off her sheer wedding dress.

MJ went with an embroidered, sexy see-through custom gown designed by Pedram Couture. The mermaid fit gown went in line with MJ’s signature curve-hugging style. Mercedes customized the gown with a bedazzled crown and matching silver jewelry and a floor-length veil.

Mercedes already had her mind set on a designer whom she has had a long history with before choosing the perfect dress for her big day, according to Bravo.

“We have a few dates in mind. We have the designer of the dress, which will be Pedram Couture… I wore Pedram Couture at the reunion last year and at Watch What Happens [Live]. He custom made me that sparkly gunmetal dress that I wore that night.”

Mercedes and Tommy exchanged vows around sunset on the rooftop patio of a Los Angeles hotel, which had striking views of the L.A. skyline. The newlyweds met on Tinder and had been engaged since 2015.

Mercedes noted that anyone who initially disapproved or had little faith in the couple’s union was not in attendance at the ceremony, according to People magazine.

“Maybe 200-ish [guests]… And you won’t be there if you were rooting for us to fail.”

Reza Farahan was Javid’s “man of honor” and served as one of her three male bridesmaids. Javid’s dog was the ring bearer during the ceremony.

“Everything just looked beautiful.”

When saying, “I do,” the loving couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family, including Javid’s Bravo co-stars. Mike Shouhed created an Instagram story to show off his classy black-tie outfit. Shouhed captioned the video clips with several red heart emoji’s.

Javid and Tommy’s romance has been captured on the hit Bravo reality television show. The couple’s nuptials were filmed and will be shown in the upcoming season of Shah’s Of Sunset.

Javid, at 45-years-old, had been looking for love for quite some time now. The reality television star opened up about her relationship with E! News.

“We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs… My dad took a turn for his health … and Tommy and I moved in together. All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don’t pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another.”

Mercedes said that she fell in love with Tommy before they had even met in person.

“We were talking on the phone, I hadn’t met him yet… And I was like, ‘I love you.’ You know what is messed up? We can’t remember when he told me that he loved me.”

After saying “I love you,” to Tommy before they’d met when the couple finally did meet, Feight said that things got physical.

“We watched Friends and humped.”

Mercedes gushed about her big day and told E! News that her wedding gown would be Pedram Couture. Javid previously told the news outlet that she wanted the celebration “to be as small and intimate as possible.”

As for the guest list, Javid said that “every single person invited is someone that is a really important part of my life and Tommy’s as well.”

Amid conversations ab0ut jewelry and tiaras, while being fitted for her wedding dress, Mercedes said that there was chaos all around her, according to Us Weekly. Surprisingly enough, the Shahs Of Sunset star said that she was the most relaxed person in the room.

As for wedding vows, Mercedes admitted that she had winged it.

Regardless of the chaos surrounding her on her wedding day, Mercedes revealed to Us Weekly that she had hoped that the wedding and reception would go by in “slow motion” because she was told by everyone that the ceremony would go by quickly.

Mercedes said that she was most looking forward to the abundance of love that would be surrounding them as they exchanged their vows.