Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Confirm Rekindled Romance With Roman Holiday And Meet The Pope

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are definitely back together, and their relationship is truly blessed. According to People, the couple is currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy. So far, their trip has included visits to the Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum. Oh, and they also got to meet Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Last February, Katy Perry, 33, and Orlando Bloom, 41, called it quits after a year of dating. However, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry dropped a huge hint that she and Bloom are an item again. When she was asked whether she’d ever date an American Idol contestant, she said that she was “spoken for” and “very happy.” Recent photos published by the Daily Mail and other outlets prove that both of these declarations are true. On Saturday, she and Orlando Bloom were photographed touring the Colosseum in Rome. Katy was all smiles, and the outfit she chose for the outing appeared to be somewhat inspired by Roman Holiday star Audrey Hepburn’s sophisticated style.

Katy Perry wore a modest cream-colored dress with yellow pinstripes. The fitted ankle-length frock featured a high neckline and slightly poofy elbow-length sleeves. Katy accessorized her breezy summer look with bright yellow statement earrings, cat eye sunglasses, gold flats, and a floppy yellow hat featuring a faded black stripe pattern.

Katy and Orlando held hands as they strolled around and took in the sights, and Katy made sure to take plenty of selfies. However, having her phone in one hand and her cute bucket purse in the other almost prevented her from saving her hat when a strong gust of wind threatened to blow if off of her head.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom didn’t just head to Italy because they were in the mood to enjoy a romantic getaway. Before they played tourist at the Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel, Katy delivered a speech about meditation at the fourth annual Unite to Cure conference, an event where philanthropists, scientists, physicians, faith leaders, and others gather to “engage in powerful conversations about the latest scientific breakthroughs and hope for the future.” Katy shared a short video of a portion of her speech on Instagram.

The conference is held at the Vatican, where Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got to meet Pope Francis. For that encounter, Katy wore a black dress with a ruffled skirt and a veiled black hat. She later took to Instagram to share a photo of his holiness holding her hand and smiling at her while Orlando Bloom looked on.

“Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness @franciscus’ compassionate heart and inclusivity,” Katy wrote. “Thank you to @meditationbob and #TheCuraFoundation for making it all possible. #UniteToCure.”

Who would have ever thought that some day a pope would warmly greet the pop star who sings “I Kissed a Girl” and Legolas the elf from Lord of the Rings?