Two High-Caliber Netflix Series To Stream On Sunday: ‘Black Lightning’ And ‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’

Review of two popular programs on Netflix, including a new DC comic series that breathes new life into the genre.

Deciding which Netflix series to binge-watch next can be a lengthy task. But if you like action-packed series featuring some nasty villains, then Netflix has two shows for your viewing pleasure. Whether you’re in the mood for a superhero or an anti-hero, the streaming site has the answer for you.

Ash Vs. Evil Dead

Based on the story and character of the cult horror trilogy—Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness—this series brings back the chainsaw-wielding, shotgun-blasting, crude-mouthed anti-hero, Ash Williams (b-movie icon Bruce Campbell). Ash teams up with some new friends, portrayed by Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago, to battle a Deadite plague that threatens to destroy all humankind.

As reported by The Inquisitr, this popular series on Netflix was recently cancelled. The Starz show ran for three seasons, and it concludes on April 29. This is a great show to binge-watch if you like constant action, irreverent humor, and tons of ridiculous gore. While it is best watched after the trilogy, new fans should be able to quickly connect the dots on the prior happenings (it’s not exactly a mind-blowing plot).

The first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, and considering the looming conclusion of the series, the third will probably make its way to the site soon enough. Both seasons consist of 10 episodes with an average running time of 27 minutes. Lucy Lawless, Ted Raimi, and Lee Majors co-stars.

Starz

Black Lightning

If action is your thing but crude humor and gore aren’t, then Black Lightning is for you. This popular CW show debuted in January of 2018, and it quickly made its way to Netflix. Based on the DC comic series, Principal Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a retired superhero, Black Lightning, and he comes out of retirement after a gang threatens his family.

With a stunning score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site’s critics consensus describes why this is one of the best Netflix series for an action-packed weekend.

“Black Lightning doesn’t reinvent superhero TV, but it does give the genre a necessary jolt with real-world plots, scary new villains, and a star-making performance from Cess Williams.”

A superhero story is only as strong as the villains they’re facing, and the baddies come in many forms in this series. Part social commentary, the story reveals the everyday villains that many must contend with. As a comic book show, the baddies are creative and creepy.

Good writing matched by the actors’ performances make this genre show feel fresh. This program features 13 episodes, each with a runtime of 47 minutes, and a fascinating story arc that will entice viewers to click “next episode.”

With titles like Ash Vs. Evil Dead and Black Lightning, some of the most popular series on Netflix are perfect for an action-packed weekend.