Heidi Montag’s ‘Heart Stopped’ While Undergoing Ten Cosmetic Procedures In One Day

Heidi Montag said that her 'heart stopped' for a full minute when she underwent multiple plastic surgeries.

Heidi Montag underwent ten cosmetic procedures in one day back in 2009. The former MTV reality star ultimately regretted the major decision. Montag kept the multiple surgeries a secret from friends and family and only had the support of her husband, Spencer Pratt.

The Laguna Beach star consulted with Dr. Frank Ryan and requested a chin reduction, ear pinning, brow-lifts, a second rhinoplasty, and a second breast augmentation, along with other enhancements. However, the surgeries had nearly fatal complications, according to Paper magazine.

“Spencer thought he lost me. I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn’t want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme.”

Heidi said that at one point, her security guards called Spencer and told him, “Heidi’s heart stopped. She’s not going to make it.” Heidi said that the surgeries could have been fatal.

“Cutting yourself up isn’t something I’d recommend, and Demerol isn’t anything to play around with. That’s how Michael Jackson died.”

Years later, Heidi had a breast reduction to remove her size F breast implants.

Montag opened up about the mistakes that she had made and the lessons that she learned from the experience. Montag said that she questioned her actions and later discovered what was most important to her in life.

While healing from the ten plastic surgeries, Montag said that she stood face-to-face with herself and realized that she had hit rock bottom, according to E! News.

“A lot of positive things came out of that. I had to look at myself in the mirror everyday healing, and be like, ‘What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?’ I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me.”

During the time of the surgeries, The Hills was one of MTV’s most watched television shows and the drama between the characters constantly made headlines.

“Things that Spencer and I were shamed for, like, ‘Oh they’re so cheesy and over-the-top’—now every A-list celebrity is doing, it’s just on their Instagram.”

“It’s the exact same thing, and it’s being seen by maybe even more people than what we had done. It’s fascinating that that’s accepted now, but it was cheesy and fame-whorey when we did it.”

After giving birth to her son, Gunner Stone, Heidi barely recognizes the person she once was, who risked her “own life for vanity.”

As for her son, Heidi admits, “I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents’ mistakes or shadows.”

Heidi Montag revealed that she was frustrated while filming The Hills. Montag said that devoted fans took sides as her friendship with co-star Lauren Conrad took a turn for the worse, according to People magazine.

In 2005, Heidi met Lauren Conrad, who was a lead character in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County at the time. Heidi met Conrad while she was studying at San Francisco’s Academy of Art University.

The 31-year-old new mom said that The Hills was filmed during a time in which people took reality television very seriously. The reality series aired for a total of six seasons between the years of 2006 to 2010. Montag said that fans became emotionally invested in Lauren.

“There was a lot of Team Lauren. And it was just a different time when people took reality TV very seriously. They were invested in Lauren emotionally, because she had come from Laguna Beach and was the narrator for each episode. It was frustrating for me at the time—everyone just assuming I was this bad friend and bad person.”

While filming, Montag said that it was frustrating that many assumed that she was a “bad friend and bad person,” according to People magazine.

“It was especially challenging when everyone was against my relationship [with Spencer]. The Hills machine was so powerful, and it was impossible to get over. The money definitely made it a little bit easier, but the repercussions were really hard.”

Since stepping out of the spotlight, Montag welcomed her son, Gunner, into the world. Montag reminisced about her life before giving birth to her son.