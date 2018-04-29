Bill Maher Slams ‘Dear Friend’ Roseanne Barr: ‘You Impulse Purchased A Trump’

While Bill Maher considers Roseanne Barr a 'dear friend,' he doesn't understand or respect her open support of President Donald Trump.

Real Time host Bill Maher decided to have a heart to heart with his dear friend Roseanne Barr in the form of an open letter regarding her confusing support for Donald Trump. Maher started out the segment clarifying that he does consider Roseanne a “dear friend” that he both loves and respects. However, it was time for him to have a chat with her about her support for President Donald Trump.

Maher revealed that her baffling support of President Donald Trump is so difficult to understand that people come up to him during his travels and ask him how Barr went from being a socialist to a Republican. Bill believes that the kind of person Roseanne is and the things she stands for don’t add up to someone who should support Trump. In fact, Maher noted that the only way the support even makes a little since is if his “dear friend” just hasn’t figured out that Donald Trump is everything Barr hates yet.

“You saw a miracle product on TV and you ordered it. You impulse-purchased a Trump. It promised to drain swamps, build walls, and make things great again, but you got it home and it flooded your basement, maxed out your credit cards, and dropped your phone in the toilet.”

Maher’s open letter to Barr didn’t end at her own personal beliefs he also slammed the reboot of her TV series Roseanne. He noted that it just didn’t make sense for the character to support Donald Trump given the fact that he’s done absolutely nothing to help the Conner family.

Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

In one of the first scenes in the first episode of the Roseanne reboot, viewers see Roseanne and Dan trading pills because they can’t afford enough medication of their own to take thanks to how badly Trump fractured the healthcare system. The Real Talk host put emphasis on the fact that Trump destroyed the healthcare system that Obama had in place to help families like the Conner family. He believed it just didn’t make sense for Roseanne to blindly support a president that was causing so much harm to her TV family.

Maher believed Roseanne Conner in Roseanne supporting Donald Trump was the equivalent of a Will & Grace reboot with Will coming back liking women or a Cops reboot where everyone wore shirts. It just doesn’t make sense to him.

“If in the next six months you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you, if you’re still trading pills and driving an Uber, wouldn’t the more realistic plot line for season 2 be your disillusionment with Donald Trump?”

Deadline and Bill Maher agree that Roseanne has made a lot of headlines as of late thanks to the reboot of her series. Whether the actress likes it or not, she’s become the face of a certain type of American president supporterx.

“Like it or not, you are now the face of the Trump supporter because you really do speak for a certain kind of American who knows they’re being screwed by someone, they just don’t know who. But here’s what you’re missing about Trump: When he says he’s ‘looking out for the little guy,’ he’s talking about his d**k. And as your friend, Roseanne, I must remind you of something very important: You’re a socialist! You’ve been one for 30 years!”

Bill Maher closed his open later to Roseanne noting that he didn’t want her to feel ashamed of her decision to support Donald Trump. What the talk show host really wants is for her to be honest with herself.