Watch Indiana Pacers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 Live Stream: NBA Playoffs, How To Watch Online Sunday

In what could be LeBron James' final game for Cleveland, the Cavaliers attempt to hold off the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of their first-round NBA playoff series.

Lebron James has appeared in the NBA Finals for the last seven straight years, first with the Miami Heat and then — in each of the past three seasons — with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the Indiana Pacers could bring that remarkable streak to an end Sunday when they face James and the Cavaliers in a dramatic playoff Game Seven that will live stream from Cleveland on Sunday.

But Game Seven playoff matchups have almost always seen James rise to the occasion. The future Hall of Famer has played in six Game Seven series deciders and won four straight after losing his first two.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. Pacific, at 20,500-seat Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 29.

“King James” last appeared in a Game Seven in 2016 when the Cavaliers captured the first and only NBA championship in their 49-year franchise history. In that game, when Cleveland unseated the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, James recorded a triple double, putting together a 27 point, 11 rebound, 11 assist masterpiece.

In fact, in his six Game Seven appearances, James averages 33.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. But will Sunday’s first-round showdown against Indiana be James last Game Seven — and last game altogether — in a Cavaliers uniform? James isn’t saying — and claims that he isn’t even thinking about that possibility.

LeBron James (r) claims he has not thought about Sunday’s matchup being his final game as a Cleveland Cavalier. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

“No. The thought of if we don’t play well it will be my last game of the year, that will probably hit my mind. But I haven’t thought about that,” he said following the Cavaliers Game Six defeat, and referring to the possibility that he may depart Cleveland after this season.

The momentum would appear to be with Indiana heading into the deciding game of the series, after the Pacers walloped Cleveland at home by a staggering 34 points, 121-87, on Friday.

Victor Oladipo led the way for the Pacers, in his first year with the Pacers after three with the Orlando Magic — who selected him second overall in the 2013 NBA draft — and one in Oklahoma City. Oladipo put up a triple double of his own in Game Six with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Domantas Sabonis was the next-high scorer for the Pacers, tossing in 19 points on the way to a rout of the defending Eastern Conference champions. Now the Pacers have a chance to stop Cleveland’s march to another conference title in its earliest stages.

