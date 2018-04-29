Jessica Simpson Rocks Skimpy String Bikini With Fringe During Bahamas Vacation

Jessica Simpson was born and raised in Texas, and her roots are evident in her latest bikini photo. While vacationing with her husband, the 37-year-old Dukes of Hazzard star rocked a revealing bikini befitting a cowgirl.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jessica Simpson and her husband, 38-year-old former NFL player Eric Johnson, are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. However, Jessica isn’t spending all of her time outdoors basking in the sun or frolicking in the surf and sand. The singer has also been spending a great deal of time in front of the mirror, where she snaps selfies of her beachwear to share with her delighted Instagram followers. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she rocked a wild leopard print bikini for her first vacation photo. In her second snapshot, she’s wearing a two-piece with a totally different style.

“Vacation closet vibes take 2,” Simpson captioned her April 28 photo.

Jessica Simpson’s latest beach look includes a revealing black and white string bikini top with fringe along the bust. The dangling detail was once popular with cowboys and country music stars, and there are still many folks in Simpson’s home state of Texas who rock it on their Western wear. The fringe on Simpson’s bikini serves the purpose of further accentuating her cleavage, which is barely contained by her tiny top.

Simpson is a little more covered up below the belly button. She’s wearing a colorful orange sarong featuring a floral print design and a slit in the front that shows off her toned right thigh. The cover-up is so long that it trails on the floor behind her.

Vacation closet vibes take 2 ???? A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 28, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

Jessica Simpson revealed that she’s been doing a little topless sunbathing during her trip, and she even shared a close-up Instagram snapshot of her bare chest pressed into the sand. However, in the caption of her post, she tried to get her followers to focus on a different part of the revealing picture by complaining about the sand all over her face.

“When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch #sandstache,” she wrote.

It’s obvious that many of Jessica Simpson’s Instagram followers are enjoying her vacation photos; her latest bikini picture has already garnered almost 110,000 likes. She’s gone country with fringe and ’80s glam rock with leopard print, so her fans probably can’t wait to see which bikini style she rocks next.