Best Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now: ‘Daybreakers,’ ’78/52,’ And ‘Hatchet’

Review of three horror features on Hulu, including a gripping documentary about one of the most famous scenes in filmmaking history.

If you’re perusing Hulu for the best horror movies, there are a trio of titles that should do the trick. Whether you’re in the mood for horror movies centered on exploding vampires or a modern-day slasher, Hulu has the answer for your needs of the macabre.

Daybreakers

This 2010 feature is set in 2019, and a plague has transformed most of the population into vampires. With a lack of a blood supply, the vamps plot their survival while a researcher with a clandestine band of vampires work on a way to save humankind. Written and directed by the team who brought you Jigsaw, the Spierig brothers (Peter and Michael), Daybreakers stars Ethan Hawke, Isabel Lucas, Willem Dafoe, and Sam Neill.

This sci-fi horror story is a lot of fun. While it has a serious plot that can work as an allegory for many topics, like oil consumption and the socioeconomics in our culture, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Daybreakers has a nice balance of humor, horror, action, and drama to keep Hulu subscribers engaged in the story.

Hatchet

If you’re a fan of classic horror films, especially slashers from the ’80s, then this Hulu feature is for you. Written and directed by Adam Green, Hatchet stars Deon Richmond, Joel David Moore, Tamara Feldman, Mercedes McNab, and Kane Hodder, with appearances from genre staples Robert Englund and Tony Todd.

IMDb provides the premise for one of the best horror movies on Hulu.

“A motley crew of tourists embark on a boat ride of the haunted Louisiana Bayous where they learn the terrifying tale of local legend Victor Crowley. But when the boat sinks and the ghost story turns out to be real, the group tries desperately to escape the swamp with their lives…and all of their pieces.”

Like throwback horror movies of the ’80s, this Hulu selection features nudity, gore, and humor, all while making sure to induce fear at the appropriate times. Most of the film takes place in the swampy woods located near Crowley’s cabin. And while that setting may not be too original in horror films, the delivery of the story certainly is. Hatchet rises above most other modern-day slashers cut from a similar cloth.

Anchor Bay Entertainment

78/52

While this isn’t a horror film itself, it is a must-watch for genre fans. New to Hulu, this enthralling documentary centers on one of the most famous scenes in horror and cinematic history, the Psycho shower scene. Often referred to as the first slasher, Psycho is largely considered one of the all-time best horror movies. The famed shower scene introduced audiences to a new brand of terror, and it featured 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits for the three-minute act.

Alfred Hitchcock was known as “The Master of Suspense,” and in Psycho he proved that nickname to be an understatement. With brilliant directing and vision, Psycho revolutionized the way horror movies, or any genre for that matter, were made. It set the course for decades of slashers to come, and numerous filmmakers have mimicked Hitchcock’s style.

Featuring commentary from a slew of artists — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Eli Roth, Guillermo del Toro, Elijah Wood, and classic interview clips of Hitchcock himself — this documentary dissects the scene frame by frame and discusses the often-missed symbolism. Even the most avid horror buff is likely to learn something new about this classic flick.

With titles like Daybreakers, Hatchet, and 78/52, some of the best horror movies are on Hulu during April 2018.