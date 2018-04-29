Omar Austin: Florida High School Using ‘Revenge Sex’ And ‘Baby Daddy’ In Homework Question Upsets Dad

A Florida father is angry after he noticed a very suggestive homework question was given to his teenage daughter.

Florida dad Omar Austin is upset because he says his teenage daughter was given a homework assignment that went way beyond anatomy. The Westside High School parent said that one homework question included an example which described “revenge sex” and a “baby daddy.”

Austin took photos of the question and created a Facebook video of himself which included the caption, “This needs to be seen. WTH is going on in our schools???” This is how the homework question was phrased.

“Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl 9 months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend is type AB blood, and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend, what could her baby’s possible blood type(s) NOT be?”

The Westside High School parent assumed the question was a bad joke at first, but then Austin became concerned about what the school might be teaching kids about morality.

“The words ‘baby daddy’ and ‘baby mama’ being used, that’s foresight,” Austin told WTLV. “The fact that she’s having sex with one guy and to get revenge on this guy she has sex with his best friend the next day? I mean, that’s just not something that I want to teach any student.”

Austin’s Facebook post has been viewed many thousands of times and has since gone viral. The principal of Westside High School looked into the matter and told Austin that the question referencing “revenge sex” came from the school district, not the school itself.

A school bus is stopped while picking up students Mario Tama / Getty Images

After conducting an investigation, Duval County School District told First Coast News that the sexually explicit question was created by a Duval teacher who shared it on a digital platform used by their teachers.

“This platform is a valuable tool for teachers to exchange classroom resources. While this was not a district created item, we recognize that this falls well short of our standard of providing instructional excellence for every student, every day and we would like to apologize to the students and their families.”

The Florida school district’s leaders have removed the question from the digital platform and began an internal review. They say that a corrective action is pending, based on this review.