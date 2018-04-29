‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Art Book Leaks As ‘GTA Online’ Reportedly Winding Down

Is Rockstar gearing up for the release of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' or will fans see another delay?

Rockstar Games has been extremely quiet the last few months about Red Dead Redemption 2. The last official news was the studio announcing an October release date. Fans are still concerned about the game slipping further, but a leak of an official art book, plus a separate rumor concerning the next GTA Online update point to the old west adventure dropping on time.

An art book titled The Art of Red Dead Redemption II was posted to Amazon on Saturday with a description of the game and a $35 price point discounted down to $27. The online mega-retailer wasn’t quick enough to correct the product listing as it was captured by everyone from Rockstar Intel to KackisHD on YouTube, to noted leaker Wario64 on Twitter.

While no images from the book are available yet, the October 30 release date of the artbook suggests Red Dead Redemption 2 is still expected to hit its October 26 release target. Additionally, the description once again confirms the setting is years before Red Dead Redemption.

“Rockstar Games crafted for ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight, and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America at the turn of the twentieth century in order to survive.”

Meanwhile, the artbook will contain “a mix of detailed original art, concept, story, and character studies, sketches, and actual screengrabs of the end result that led to the creation of this spectacular game.” It’s described as being a peek behind-the-scenes of development and a “love letter” to the western genre.

Next ‘GTA Online’ update may be the last

An interesting rumor that perhaps backs up Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing on time in October comes from leaker Yan2295 on Twitter. He’s nailed past information on GTA Online updates, and his latest is a rumor that the next content update to the multiplayer game might be the last with the caveat that “we’ve heard this before.”

First few details about the next #GTAOnline update pic.twitter.com/AXeNVKqidb — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) March 30, 2018

GTA Online is still a major money maker for Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games, so it seems difficult to believe the studio would drop adding content to the title. Of course, it is expected that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be a huge seller and cause much of the GTA Online population to mosey on over to the rumored Red Dead Online.

Take-Two Interactive has their end of the fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call scheduled for May 16. The development status of Red Dead Redemption 2, and if it will meet its current release target, will likely be a huge point of focus.