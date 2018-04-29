Chicago Bears’ Draft Recap: Biggest Takeaway From Bears’ Draft Could Be A Failed Trade Attempt

The Chicago Bears had a strong draft; however, there was talk of a trade attempt that did not come to fruition.

The results for the Chicago Bears 2018 NFL Draft has been well received thus far. The Bears have filled several of their needs in a balanced draft. As new Bears players are being introduced, one of the NFL rumors circulating over the past couple of days is about an NFL trade that did not come to fruition.

According to NBC Sports Chicago via NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears were in talks with an undisclosed team to find a way back into the latter part first round of the NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears attempting to sneak back into the first round cannot go overlooked.

Which teams the Bears were in trade talks with remain to be seen. It is highly likely that the Bears were offering their second-round pick, along with one of their two fourth-round selections. The Bears did, in fact, find a way to trade back into the second round and take Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Miller, a 5-foot-11 senior, was regarded as one of the top-five wide receivers available in the NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears were reportedly targeting another highly touted wide receiver, as they were looking to move back into the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Anthony Miller was one of a select group of wide receivers the Chicago Bears were targeting in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rob Foldy / Getty Images

Alabama’s Calvin Ridley was reportedly on the Chicago Bears’ minds Thursday night. Just before the Bears could secure a trade and draft Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons took him with the No. 26 pick.

The Chicago Bears trading up and getting Anthony Miller (courtesy of the NFL website) instead is a strong move. The Memphis Tigers’ all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns could contribute right away to the Bears’ slot receiver. Anthony Miller has a chance to be one of three draft picks with a solid chance to become a starter right away.

A concerted effort of taking the best player available in the draft has allowed the Chicago Bears to land a slew of potential impact players. The Bears’ first two draft picks, Roquan Smith and James Daniels, should be starters on day one as long as they can earn their spots. In the case of Roquan Smith, his importance might be magnified early.

With Josh Freeman no longer with the Bears, there is a need for a quarterback of the defense. Several players took turns in making the defensive play calls last season. Roquan Smith has a chance to do it as a rookie if he can get a quick grasp on the playbook.

#Bears reportedly tried trading back up in the first round to select Alabama WR Calvin Ridley https://t.co/dHqSiUvcEr — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) April 28, 2018

In James Daniels, the Chicago Bears take a versatile offensive lineman who will start his career as a guard. Left guard was a need for the Bears. As long as Daniels can handle the adjustment of sliding over one spot left, he will likely start.

The Bears finished up a busy 2018 NFL Draft by taking outside linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Kylie Fitts, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, and wide receiver Javon Wims. Of the quartet, there could be as many as two starters at some point in the season.

It was a good draft for the Chicago Bears, as they took care of several needs. What has not been talked about enough is the Bears’ attempt to trade back into the first round and take Calvin Ridley. Ridley would be with the Chicago Bears had the Atlanta Falcons not beat them to the punch.

Over the next few years, comparing the careers of Calvin Ridley and Anthony Miller will be fun. Both players come with their alleged shortcomings. However, if only one of them have success in the NFL, the conversation could turn into the best trade the Chicago Bears made in the decade or if only the Bears could have made the trade.