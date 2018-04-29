All The Rumored Titles For ‘Avengers 4’ Now That ‘Infinity War’ Has Debuted [Spoilers]

One major theory comes from an important 'Infinity War' quote.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War. Continue on at your own risk.

Now that Infinity War is playing across the world, and millions of people have seen the team-up flick, rumors have been fluttering around regarding the name of Avengers 4, which hits theaters next year. The end of Infinity War left a lot of deaths on the remaining Avengers hands, which plays a hand in several of the rumored titles floating around the internet.

Screen Rant has come up with one suggestion which played off a major line in Infinity War. According to the movie website, their best guess for the Avengers 4 subtitle is Endgame. Fans will remember Doctor Strange conversing with Tony Stark after he gave up the Time Stone to Thanos. Doctor Strange explained it was the “only way” and claims “we’re in the endgame now.”

Another title rumor came from the mouth of an Infinity War cast member themselves. It appeared that Zoe Saldana spilled the beans on the Avengers 4 title last year, which was later dismissed after it was revealed she misspoke. The actress sat down for an interview with BBC, where she referred to the next film as Gauntlet.

“And we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year,” she explained when referring to shooting Avengers 4.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, shut down the Gauntlet rumor shortly after Zoe’s interview, swearing it was not the title. While it could be his way of covering things up, it’s more than likely not Gauntlet because Marvel has been very tight-lipped when giving their actors all the details regarding upcoming movies.

Nerdist has also offered up some of their own theories regarding the Avengers 4 title, but these theories were revealed a few days before Infinity War debuted. Infinity Gauntlet, The End, New Avengers, and Disassemble are all suggestions from the website, which each carry their own merit. Nerdist theories come from MCU head Kevin Feige, who admitted the title of Avengers 4 would be a major spoiler before Infinity War.

So when can fans expect to find out the title of Avengers 4? Not any time soon. Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with Screen Rant and promised the big reveal wouldn’t be coming in the near future, as they want Infinity War to sink in with viewers and let that all die down before the big drop.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.