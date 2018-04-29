'Page Six' says that Vanessa Trump said some very 'unladylike' things to O'Day

Not a lot is known about the alleged affair between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day, who met on the set of the Trump show Celebrity Apprentice, because those primarily involved aren’t talking, but friends of Vanessa Trump and Aubrey O’Day have reached out to the press. Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have five children together, but last month, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from the oldest son of Donald Trump.

Vanessa Trump ‘Went Gangster’ On Trump Fling Aubrey O’Day

Page Six says that someone close to Aubrey O’Day heard a call that Vanessa Trump made to O’Day after learning about her affair with Trump’s husband.

“Vanessa went gangster. Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her.”

At the time that Vanessa Trump reportedly called O’Day, she had just given birth to her third child with Donald Trump Jr. and told O’Day to stay away. Page Six said that Vanessa let Aubrey O’Day have it.

“We’re told that the call involved the usually demure Vanessa comparing her and childless O’Day’s bodies and sexual capabilities in violently graphic terms. Apparently, this is a side of the glossy blonde she occasionally ­unleashes at extreme moments.”

Vanessa Trump might seem quiet and demure now, but former classmates used the word “thug” to describe her.

Vanessa Trump dated a Latin King for three years and visited him at Rikers?! https://t.co/aHvjFtRCGf — de la Nuez (@delabklyn) April 28, 2018

Vanessa Trump’s High School Boyfriend Was Allegedly A Gang Member

Classmates of Vanessa Trump, then Vanessa Haydon, reportedly voted her “Most likely to appear on Ricki Lake” as a result of her dramatic tendencies. Another classmate said that Vanessa Trump dated a gang member.

“She was an ill thug. She went out with this Latin King for like three years.”

Vanessa Trump allegedly visited her “Latin kingpin paramour” at Rikers several times.

Melania Trump Warned Vanessa Trump of the Trump Men https://t.co/jT0rH5clzZ — JJTaylor (@AssisiCat) April 27, 2018

Friends Say That Donald Trump Jr. Pursued O’Day While Vanessa Trump Was Pregnant

Friends of Aubrey O’Day say that Donald Trump Jr. went after O’Day while his wife Vanessa Trump was pregnant. Friends say that Trump told O’Day his marriage to Vanessa was over.

“[Don Jr] pursued her. It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving. I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.”

The alleged affair between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day reportedly ended when the senior Donald Trump found out and told him to cut it out. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump went on to have two more children.