Meghan Markle Won’t Pick Kate Middleton As Her Maid Of Honor — Here’s Why, According To ‘The Daily Express’

The reason has everything to do with royal etiquette and the fact that Meghan is a commoner and Kate isn't.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are reportedly much closer now than they used to be, but if you were hoping that Meghan would choose Kate as her maid of honor, then you’re about to be disappointed. At least that’s according to an article that appeared in the Daily Express.

According to the Express‘ expert, based on royal etiquette, Meghan Markle can’t ask Kate to be her maid of honor because Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge and it is “unbecoming” for a member of the royal family to walk behind a commoner.

Kate could not even be a maid of honor at her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year for the same reason. Pippa is still a commoner even though Kate is a duchess. As the Express notes, the role of maid of honor is normally filled by the bride’s sister, as Pippa did for Kate in 2011. Meghan Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria Loyce Ragland, divorced when she was 6 years old and she only has half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, was not invited to the royal wedding, Harper’s Bazaar reports. In the months since the announcement of Meghan and Harry’s engagement, Samantha seemed intent on using her family connection to the former Suits actress to make a name for herself. She is reportedly writing a memoir which will purportedly examine her life as Meghan’s half-sister. The working title of the book was The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, but the Daily Star reports that she removed the “pushy” from the title because she was hoping for an invitation to the wedding. The book will now be called A Tale Of Two Sisters, according to the Daily Star.

Although the identity of Meghan’s maid of honor is still unknown, it was recently confirmed that William will be Prince Harry’s best man, People Magazine reports. Some may have assumed that it was a foregone conclusion, but the statement from Kensington Palace revealed that Prince William was honored to have been asked and looks forward to filling the role Harry played when William married Kate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be wed on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.