Jim Ross And Triple H Talk Ronda Rousey’s WWE In-Ring Wrestling Debut At ‘WrestleMania’

On the heels of her performance at ‘WrestleMania,’ Jim Ross and Triple H shared their expectations of Ronda Rousey in the WWE.

In recent interviews, Jim Ross and Triple H were asked about Ronda Rousey’s in-ring WWE wrestling debut earlier this month at WrestleMania. When Ronda Rousey first appeared in the company at the Royal Rumble, the WWE universe went nuts. But some weren’t so optimistic. While it was well-known that Rousey could handle business in the Octagon, some critics had their doubts that she could transition successfully to the squared circle.

After building an angle aligning Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey against WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, a tag team match featuring the four superstars was set for WrestleMania. Arguably, Rousey received the largest pop of the night. Fans and pundits alike were blown away by her performance. Working a contest with three WWE veterans, along with having weeks to practice the match, did Rousey wonders as she led her team to victory on that iconic night.

In a recent talk with Newshub, Triple H — who, as WWE executive vice president of talent relations, headed negotiations in signing the former UFC champion — was interviewed prior to the Greatest Royal Rumble. When asked about her match at WrestleMania, the multi-time WWE champion gave high praises for her performance.

“I can’t think of a more meaningful, more successful and more impactful professional wrestling debut of anybody in history. She woke a lot of people up and made them realize that Ronda Rousey wants to be a WWE superstar for a long time to come.”

WWE

Triple H also commented on the dedication that Rousey has to the industry. He said that her interest in the company was at “another level.” He remarked that she didn’t want to be a celebrity guest, and that she is fully dedicated to her new career. That’s become apparent as fans have seen “Rowdy” Ronda on Raw every week since her debut.

Though she may not be competing in the ring just yet, as she is still training to be able to work a single’s competition, they have already put her in an angle with Natalya Neidhart (along with keeping her feud with Stephanie McMahon running).

“The Cerebral Assassin” wasn’t the only person to share great words about Ronda’s performance at WrestleMania. In a recent interview on MMAjunkie Radio, WWE legend Jim Ross also shared great words of enthusiasm. He said that it was the most impactful debut he’s ever seen in his 40-plus year career. And the WWE Hall-of-Famer also had some choice words about Ronda Rousey’s critics.

“Now look, some say, well, she lost her last two fights. Kiss my a**. How’s that? C’mon. She won a lot of fights, guys. You know what I mean? She’s a winner. She goes to the Olympics and medals. She’s a winner. So I knew that she was not going to drop the ball.”

Jim Ross would go on to say that if Ronda Rousey keeps training as hard as she has been, then the sky’s the limit for her in the WWE.