LeBron James’ Wife ‘Heartbroken’ For Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Savannah James is reportedly 'team Khloe' amid Tristan Thompson cheating drama.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans aren’t the only ones supporting her amid the news that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is also getting support from LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James.

According to an April 28 report by Hollywood Life, LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, is siding with Khloe Kardashian after her boyfriend, LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Sources reveal that Savannah James is completely “heartbroken” for Khloe Kardashian in the wake of the cheating scandal, and that she feels Tristan Thompson should “pay the price” for his infidelity. Savannah is said to be happy with the fact that Tristan Thompson has essentially been benched by the Cavs during the playoffs, and thinks that if LeBron James is ever caught cheating like that he should be benched as well, despite the fact that he’s the best player in the NBA.

Savannah even reportedly stated that she hoped Tristan will be traded from the team. However, LeBron’s future in the NBA is very uncertain up to this point. He will be a free agent this summer, and could choose to sign with any team in the league as a result.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of the NBA player kissing multiple women surfaced online. Paparazzi even photographed Tristan accompanying one of the women back to his hotel room just hours before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child back in Cleveland.

As previously reported by the Inquistir, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been very quiet in the days following the cheating scandal. Neither of them have spoken out about the drama, but Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, recently broke her silence on the scandal.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim revealed that Khloe is staying strong despite the “sad situation” and revealed that Tristan cheating on his pregnant girlfriend is really “f—ed up.”

Khloe Kardashian remains in Cleveland following the birth of baby True. She is reportedly not going to make any decisions about her future with Tristan Thompson until after the NBA playoffs out of respect to LeBron James and the rest of the Cavaliers team members.