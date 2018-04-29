Beth And Dog Chapman Cozy Up In Colorful Matching Onesies

Fans enjoyed the playful new photo of the 'Dog, The Bounty Hunter' couple.

Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman recently shared a new photo to Instagram which has stuck out from the rest. Beth posted the new fun image to her personal social media profile, which loyal Chapman family fans were eating up in the comments section.

In the new photo, Beth and Dog are wearing matching pajama onesies featuring dozens of moose images from head to toe. Beth sported a pink onesie, while Dog opted for the black set. Both blondes are smiling from ear to ear as they lounge in bed together.

Beth captioned the post, “A Dog and Beth Bedtime moment,” while adding a smiley emoji and the hashtags “#matchingonesies” and “#matchymatchy.”

The fun photo garnered over 24,000 likes in just a few days and has over 600 comments. As usual for one of Beth’s posts, the comments left were full of nothing but compliments for the happy couple.

“Couples who dress together stay together! LOL,” one fan commented.

“You are my two favourite couple you look so beautiful together an am so happy you are doing great health wise,” another added.

While Beth has been deemed cancer-free for many months now, fans still comment on her health in her social media posts. Most continue wishing her good health in the future, and add that they are happy to see her doing so well.

Another sentiment often found in many of the Chapman family social media posts is the wish for Dog the Bounty Hunter to return to television. Fans of the show have been pushing for a revival for some time now, and Beth and Dog have even joined in on the fun online. Beth will occasionally retweet a post of a friend or fan begging the A&E network to bring them back, but there has been no comment from network at this time.

“Pls [sic] start doing dog the bounty hunter again you really helped peoples lives in what you did you changed the way they done things stopped a lot of druggies and fugitives,” one fan commented on Beth’s onesie post.

For now, most of the Chapman family resides in Hawaii where they continue working in the bail bond industry. Beth was recently re-elected the president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States, as the Inquisitr previously reported.