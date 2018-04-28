WWE ‘Backlash’ 2018: Nakamura Vs. Styles And The Four Other Matches Booked Thus Far

With the after-match brawl that occurred between Styles and Nakamura at the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble,’ the WWE may add a stipulation to their rematch at ‘Backlash.’

With the Greatest Royal Rumble in the books, the next WWE pay-per-view is just eight days away, Backlash. The WWE has only booked five matches for Backlash thus far, but more is sure to come next week after Raw and SmackDown Live. Out of the five matches scheduled, three are for WWE championships.

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

With Roman Reigns currently out of the main event picture, the WWE is reigniting the feud between this powerful pair. The two have met in the ring before and both have gone over clean on the other, including a high-impact match at the beginning of the year on Raw for the intercontinental title. It will be interesting to see if they will continue to use Reigns to push other big-name competitors, like his recent rivalries with Lesnar and Strowman, or if he will get a check in the win column.

Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan

Both of these WWE superstars have recently made their return to in-ring action. With Bryan’s fantastic performance at the Greatest Royal Rumble, breaking the record for longest time in the rumble at 76 minutes, fans are anxious to see this fan-favorite wow audiences again. And nothing says “welcome back” like having to face a seven-foot monster. While much of the WWE universe was hoping for a Daniel Bryan and Miz match at WWE Backlash, the David-versus-Goliath-like contest should tell an interesting story in the ring.

Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair

After retaining her title at WrestleMania and breaking Asuka’s undefeated streak, Charlotte Flair lost the WWE women’s title two days later on SmackDown Live to Carmella. Flair was cutting a promo when the IIconics debuted on the show and pummeled the then champion. Carmella used the opportunity to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase and history was made. Will WWE continue to push “Money Mella” or will “The Queen” become a seven-time champion?

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

In this WrestleMania rematch, Nia Jax defends her women’s championship against former champ Alexa Bliss. This is a continued feud that started months ago and it’s still going hot. Four-time champion Bliss works magic both on the mic and in the ring, enticing emotional reactions from the WWE universe. Nia Jax is a hero to many and received great recognition for her victory at ‘Mania. Both of these popular WWE superstars are on fire and it will be interesting to see who goes over in this highly-anticipated rematch.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against Nakamura. After facing each other in two stiff matches at ‘Mania and the Greatest Royal Rumble, these two are set for action again at Backlash. If we follow wrestling tradition, with the after-match brawl that ensued at the rumble, it won’t be surprising if the WWE makes this a no-rules contest of some sort. Regardless of stipulations one thing is for sure, anytime Styles and Nakamura clash in the ring it becomes wrestling gold; expect the same thing at WWE Backlash.