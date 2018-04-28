Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Ripped Abs: Her Ketogenic Diet, Weight Loss, And Exercise Secrets

Kourtney Kardashian showcased her chiseled abs in a red bra on Instagram (see below), where she often shares sexy bikini photos and workout tips. Kardashian, a proponent of the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet, is fitter than ever thanks to the keto diet and daily exercise.

Judging by her sleek physique, it’s hard to believe the 39-year-old reality TV star is a mom of three who struggled with weight loss after her second pregnancy. But thanks to the ketogenic diet and cardio exercise, Kourtney is fitter than ever and now weighs a svelte 98 pounds.

Kardashian first tried the ketogenic diet in 2017 as part of a plan to “detox” after her doctor found she had high levels of lead and mercury in her system, according to Health. While the keto plan was tough because it severely restrict carbs, Kourtney said “it was a really positive experience for me.”

Keto Diet Promotes Rapid Weight Loss

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein eating plan that restricts carbohydrates and emphasizes unprocessed saturated fats such as butter and olive oil, as well as high-quality proteins like salmon, eggs, pasture-raised beef, and chicken.

The keto diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss and has been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Oscar winner Halle Berry credits the ketogenic diet for her age-defying bikini body and for managing her diabetes.

In addition to a low-carb diet, Kourtney Kardashian stays in shape with daily workouts that incorporate cardio exercise, light weightlifting, yoga, and stretching. She also does lots of squats and lunges to keep her glutes tight.

Kourtney usually works out with her sister Khloe Kardashian and frequently posts Instagram videos of their exercise sessions.

Kardashian said she suffers from anxiety and regular exercise eases her nerves. “Working out is one of the only things that helps when I’m feeling anxious,” she said.

Here’s a photo of Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian flaunting their bikini bodies on vacation. Kim has previously credited the low-carb, high-fat Atkins diet for her 70-pound post-baby weight loss. Both sisters are healthy and look great.