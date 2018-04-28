Taylor Swift Breaks Attendance Record In Arizona For Her Upcoming ‘Reputation’ Tour

The singer has surpassed the attendance record once held by One Direction.

Taylor Swift doesn’t need to prove to anyone why she deserves to be one of the top, dominating female artists in the world. Her “Reputation Tour” hasn’t even started yet and the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is already shattering an attendance record previously held by popular boy-band One Direction at Arizona’s University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

The tour is set to kick-off on May 8 and the President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tour Authority, Tom Sadler, confirmed to Billboard that the “Delicate” singer will surpass One Direction’s record of 56,524 concert-goers who showed up at the Stadium in 2014. If you’re wondering what the “End Game” singer’s exact numbers are, that information won’t be known until after her show.

A video posted on Twitter shows Swift giving a tour of her “Rep Room,” which is the official name of the meet and greet room where she will pull some of her lucky fans in for a chance to meet her and in the video, the “Love Story” singer gave her fans a shout-out in light of the news.

“I just got the news that you guys broke the attendance record for the stadium in Glendale, so that’s just… that’s really great. Thank you so much for that.”

Camila Cabello along with Charli XCX will be joining the “Reputation Tour” as the opening acts. The “Havana” crooner recently opened up to ET and admitted that going on tour with Swift is “a dream come true.” Cabello also credits the “Blank Space” singer for being one of the reasons why she was inspired to become a songwriter.

You can check out TaylorSwift.com for all upcoming tour dates as well as ticket information.