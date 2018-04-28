Elizabeth says her marriage turned into something 'toxic'

The Southern Charm longest-married couple, Elizabeth and J.D. Madison are calling it quits and living apart. Before the current season of Southern Charm, neither Elizabeth nor J.D. Madison had spoken out about their marriage ending, but now, fans of Southern Charm have heard from J.D. Madison and Elizabeth’s confidante, Naomie Olindo. Until now. Elizabeth Madison has finally broken her silence and is talking about why she and J.D. are no longer together in real life or on Southern Charm.

Elizabeth Madison Of Southern Charm Says Her Relationship With J.D. Turned Toxic

Recently, Elizabeth Madison spoke out to Bravo to explain why their marriage ended.

“The differences in personality and the arguing that came from those differences morphed our beautiful relationship into something toxic. I was deeply saddened by how far we had fallen as a married couple, and at the time, I felt we had both done everything we could to make it work. Our differences had caught up to us, and although it was difficult, we made the decision to separate.”

Elizabeth Madison said it wasn’t just one thing that ended their Southern Charm marriage, but at some point, she realized the cons outweighed the pros.

“I was done and had been done for a long time. My heart wasn’t in it, and I felt like the cons of our marriage outweighed the pros. That said, even with all the difficulty, I knew I still loved him. I had just fallen ‘out’ of love with him. It is hard to explain.”

Elizabeth Madison Says They Are Taking Their Separation Slowly

RealityBlurb says that Elizabeth and J.D. Madison are not yet divorced, and at this point, the Southern Charm couple is moving slowly with their breakup.

“He is still a royal pain in the ass at times, and such an extremist, but he has warmed my heart again, and I am taking things slow.”

In the first episode of Southern Charm this season, J.D. told Thomas Ravenel that he and Elizabeth had been separated for months, and he was living in their guest house. Ravenel advised J.D. to make a clean break.

At a party for Southern Charm star Shep Rose’s birthday, J.D. Madison walked into a situation with Naomie Olindo that he didn’t anticipate. Madison’s estranged wife Elizabeth stayed home to watch the kids while J.D. made jokes to Shep about being separated and a single man. Elizabeth Madison had confided in Naomie, and others at the party had been hearing rumors for years about J.D., and Naomie Olindo says she hit the breaking point and unloaded on J.D. Moreover, Naomie says she doesn’t regret a thing.

Naomie Has No Regrets Unloading On J.D. On Southern Charm

“Oh yeah, it felt really good. It was definitely something that was a long time coming. I had so much frustration that had really built up for months and months and months and I couldn’t understand why no one had ever said anything to him before. Watching it back, it was pretty much the same thing. I felt good about my decision to do it and was just glad that he realized that people knew and were talking about it and it wasn’t flying under the radar anymore.”