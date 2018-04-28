Chelsea Houska Shares New Ultrasound Photo Of New Baby As ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Premiere Draws Near

Chelsea Houska is gearing up to welcome her third child into the world in just a couple of months. The news came out recently that the Teen Mom 2 star was expecting another baby with husband, Cole DeBoer. It wasn’t surprising as the two had discussed having baby fever almost immediately after welcoming their first child together in 2017.

As of now, no actual due date has been released by Chelsea Houska or Cole DeBoer. By the time she made the pregnancy announcement, they already knew the baby was a little girl. According to People, Chelsea Houska shared a brand new ultrasound photo on social media following a baby bump picture that was garnering a lot of attention. The couple is excited about welcoming another child, especially because it will be a little girl. DeBoer has been amazing with Aubree, taking up the role of her father while Adam Lind is absent. Houska has always bragged about how amazing her husband is with her little girl, and now, she is giving him another little girl to love.

This pregnancy is likely to be the storyline for Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2 this season. Of course, she did have minimal drama with co-star, Jenelle Evans, but not as much as some of the other women. Houska has been tamer than some of the other girls on the show as she has settled down into a life she has always wanted. Cole DeBoer is her knight in shining armor, and she isn’t going to sacrifice her world for a reality show. Houska has acknowledged the lack of drama on the show for her storyline, and she is okay with how things are played out.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 begins in just a little over a week. There is going to be plenty of coverage on what went down with Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, especially with the cease and desist letters sent. Fans have been waiting for a hint about when baby DeBoer is actually due. When this plays out on the show, it will be easier to figure out. Houska will be welcoming another child into the world soon, and fans are excited to see how everything plays out.