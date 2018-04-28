2018 NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin’s Feel-Good Story Continues After Being Drafted By The Seattle Seahawks Is

Central Florida's Shaquem Griffin becomes the first-ever player with an amputated limb taken in the NFL Draft.

Shaquem Griffin’s football dreams will live on with the Seattle Seahawks as the 2018 NFL Draft continues. After waiting two days to hear his name called it was the Seattle Seahawks who decided to take a flier on Shaquem Griffin. Now the next chapter can officially begin for the highly-touted linebacker from Central Florida.

The Seahawks made Shaquem Griffin the No. 141 pick of the NFL Draft (courtesy of the Seatle Times). In doing so, the Seahawks have made Griffin the first-ever player drafted in the NFL with an amputated hand.

Shaquem Griffin was born with amniotic band disorder, according to the Seattle Times. A fibrous strand of amniotic membrane wrapped around Griffin’s left hand, disallowing it to fully form. Griffin lost his hand at the young age of four. Despite losing his left hand due to horrible circumstances, Shaquem Griffin wanted to play football.

His dream was to someday play in the NFL.

Shaquem Griffin starred at every level. With an undefeated Central Florida team facing Auburn, a traditional SEC powerhouse, Griffin saved one of his best games for his last college appearance.

Against Auburn, Griffin had 12 tackles, six solo and six assisted, along with 1.5 sacks. At the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, the linebacker stole the show. Barring a career-ending injury Griffin’s dream is about to become true.

Shaquem Griffin’s work ethic has helped him get to the place he is today. Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

As the Pacific Northwest becomes the next destination for linebacker Shaquem Griffin there will be a familiar face waiting for him — his twin brother Shaquill starts at cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. One of the best moments of the draft is the video of Shaquill calling his brother on the phone to inform him of the Seattle Seahawks intentions.

A lot of hard work has paid off for Shaquem Griffin thus far. It is only the beginning, however. There is a lot of work ahead for Shaquem Griffin, who has been adamant about not receiving extra attention due to his status as an amputee. Instead, Griffin just wants to be regarded as a football player. He hopes that he becomes a good one.

Shaquem Griffin is in the position to make an immediate impact with the Seattle Seahawks. With several linebackers already on the Seahawks’ roster, Griffin can make a name for himself on special teams.

Because of his speed and ability to react quickly, the idea of Shaquem Griffin becoming the Seahawks’ ace on special teams cannot be ruled out. Griffin is a wrap-around tackler, who rarely missed tackles in college. The Seahawks hope that can translate in the NFL.

How quickly Shaquem Griffin learns the nuances of the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive playbook will determine how much time he sees on the football field as a rookie. Griffin has a strong chance of becoming a good football player. His feel-good story has a happy middle.